Android Beam is dead! Will be mourned by absolutely nobody

Google announced many interesting new features of Android Q on Google IO 2019, but there was also one that didn't tell us: a replacement for Android Beam.

Android Beam, the feature that allows you to natively share files and images via NFC technology, is no longer part of Google's operating system. Digging through the various menus of Android Q, in fact, there is no trace of the function. Google then confirmed: Android Beam is dead.

Among the many new features of this year's Google I/O we learned with little regret that Google has decided to permanently delete Android Beam since the last beta of Android Q. The functionality for data exchange via the NFC module will not return even in the final version, according to what Google reported itself.

With Android Beam, it was enough for two smartphones to "touch" each other to transfer files between them. / © AndroidPIT

Surely, no one will miss Android Beam, since 90% of users did not even know of its existence. Third-party sharing apps have found more space in smartphones, as well as offering more possibilities. Since its first appearance in Android Ice Cream Sandwich, Google seems to have completely abandoned the project rather than enhance it and create something like Apple's AirDrop.

On the other hand, there is the possibility that this elimination could make way for a possible successor that will take off right in the final version of Android Q (whatever its real name will be) and that maybe will be announced during the presentation of the new Google Pixel in October.

Have you ever used Android Beam? Did you know this function existed?