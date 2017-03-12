This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
2 min read 23 Shares 1 Comment

Here's how to use split screen mode in Android

Authored by: Angela Palmer

As we're already aware, Android Nougat comes jam-packed with a range of features make the user experience as seamless as possible. The latest update highlights to be rolled out to Nougat include an improved notifications panel, optimization of the data and power saving mechanisms, and support for VR. One of the big ticket items that has won a lot of fans (us included) are the task management options. Thanks to the latest update, you can now use two apps simultaneously in split screen mode. 

I love the Tomb Raider games and movies!
What do you think?
50
50
4669 participants

A disclaimer

Not all apps are created equal, and for that reason you'll find that not all of them will be compatible with the split-screen mode. Don't worry, it's not you, it's them (the developers) as they will need to complete another update before more apps will be able to be used in this mode. For the moment, though, there is a way around this issue. You can run any application in split screen from the developer options in the latest version of the Google mobile operating system.

Run any app in split screen mode

First. you'll need to activate the developer options on your mobile. To do this go to Settings > Developer options > About this device. Once you are there click on "Version number" a few times until you receive a notice saying you are now a developer. 

developer options settings
Go to Developer option in the settings menu. / © AndroidPIT

Return to the Settings menu and open "Developer options. Then scroll right down to the end of the page and enable the last option which is listed: "Force activities to be resizable." Once you've done this you will need to restart your phone to activate the option. Once you've activated this option, even those apps that aren't usually compatible with the Nougat upgrade will be able to run in split screen mode.

developer options resizable
Activating split screen mode isn't that difficult after all.  / © AndroidPIT

Finally, to activate the split screen mode, open two apps of your choice and then click and hold on the task manager button. Both apps will then open in the split screen mode. 

android n multi window
Here's one we prepared earlier. / © AndroidPIT

Do you think the split screen mode will be helpful for your own multitasking needs? Or will you be sticking to the more traditional single task approach for the time being? Let us know in the comments below. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 23 Shares

Recommended reading

1 Comment

Write new comment:
  •   4

    I'm not sure what types of devices you're giving instructions for, but on my Nexus devices and my Pixel C, there is no such thing as Developer Options listed. You have to go to About device, tap 6 times on Build number and then you have access to the Dev Ops.

Read Full Article

Recommended reading

MOST POPULAR ARTICLE

1 Best Android games: what you should play in 2017
2 Samsung Galaxy S8 might feature facial recognition
3 Android Nougat update delayed for the Samsung Galaxy S6
4 Best new Android games to download in March
5 Android 7.0 Nougat update overview for smartphones and tablets
23 Shares

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!