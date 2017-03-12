Here's how to use split screen mode in Android

As we're already aware, Android Nougat comes jam-packed with a range of features make the user experience as seamless as possible. The latest update highlights to be rolled out to Nougat include an improved notifications panel, optimization of the data and power saving mechanisms, and support for VR. One of the big ticket items that has won a lot of fans (us included) are the task management options. Thanks to the latest update, you can now use two apps simultaneously in split screen mode.

Not all apps are created equal, and for that reason you'll find that not all of them will be compatible with the split-screen mode. Don't worry, it's not you, it's them (the developers) as they will need to complete another update before more apps will be able to be used in this mode. For the moment, though, there is a way around this issue. You can run any application in split screen from the developer options in the latest version of the Google mobile operating system.

Run any app in split screen mode

First. you'll need to activate the developer options on your mobile. To do this go to Settings > Developer options > About this device. Once you are there click on "Version number" a few times until you receive a notice saying you are now a developer.

Go to Developer option in the settings menu. / © AndroidPIT

Return to the Settings menu and open "Developer options. Then scroll right down to the end of the page and enable the last option which is listed: "Force activities to be resizable." Once you've done this you will need to restart your phone to activate the option. Once you've activated this option, even those apps that aren't usually compatible with the Nougat upgrade will be able to run in split screen mode.

Activating split screen mode isn't that difficult after all. / © AndroidPIT

Finally, to activate the split screen mode, open two apps of your choice and then click and hold on the task manager button. Both apps will then open in the split screen mode.

Here's one we prepared earlier. / © AndroidPIT

Do you think the split screen mode will be helpful for your own multitasking needs? Or will you be sticking to the more traditional single task approach for the time being? Let us know in the comments below.