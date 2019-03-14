Android Q: first beta version official and available for download
While Android P is installed on only a very small number of devices (so much so that Google does not even mention it in its distribution fragmentation table), Google has decided to release a new version today. No developer preview, we proceed directly with the beta version of Android Q. You can already install it but be careful, it is a beta so it may have bugs.
Android Q brings new features to your smartphone, the most expected one being probably the dark mode but it's not the only new feature this version has in store. Those interested in privacy will take a close look at the new authorization management system, it should be simplified and will allow some interesting changes, including the impossibility of using localization when the application is not in use. You will find more information about these new features in our article dedicated to the new features of Android Q.
Android Q beta already available for download
There was a time when Google reserved the testing phases of its new versions for its own models, i.e. Nexus. Things had changed with Android Pie (P, at the time) because new devices can access it (Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, OnePlus 6, and Essential PH-1). Unfortunately, Google did not follow this logic this year, only Pixels can benefit from it.
How to install the Android Q beta?
All you have to do is sign up for the Android beta program, then everything is automatic! Simply register on the official Android beta page and let yourself be rocked by the updates:-)
No comments