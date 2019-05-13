Automatic car crash detection coming to Pixel phones on Android Q

Android Q and some of its features grabbed our attention at the last Google Developers Conference. As shown at the Google I/O , the beta for Android 10 is already available for some smartphones, among them, as usual, are all of the Pixel phones. Among the exclusive functions that will only reach these smartphones is a new feature that can detect traffic accidents.

As our colleagues from XDA Developers, who have inspected the code of the latest beta available, reported, Android Q has a new application called Safety Hub which is under the name com.google.android.apps.safetyhub and which would be exclusive for Pixel phones

This is one of the images included in the Safety Hub app / © XDA Developers

Within the new application, there are several references indicating that Google is testing functionality that detects car accidents. The image above is one of those found when inspecting the code. We already know that a picture is worth a thousand words.

What is not yet known is how your Pixel will be able to detect these accidents. XDA Developers points out that Google could resort to the use of microphone and accelerometer data. It may detect anomalies in driving, abrupt stops... And then what? Will it call 911? Will it alert someone in your contacts? We will have to wait a little longer to find out more details, but this would undoubtedly be an important feature. But we repeat, it's only for Pixel smartphones.

What do you think about Android Q having this feature? Would you like it not to be just for Pixel smartphones?