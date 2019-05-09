Sharing Wi-Fi passwords on Android Q is easier than ever

Have you ever been in a situation where you wanted to share your Wi-Fi password with a friend or family member? If you are not familiar with WPS technology, you have always had one alternative: dictate your password letter by letter by reading it from the sticker under the router. However, with Android Q it will now be easier.

In the next version of the Android operating system, Google will finally make possible a very useful feature that many users have been waiting for some time: the sharing of passwords of saved WIFI networks, both through simple text and QR code to be scanned. In this way, sharing will be easier, more immediate and affordable for everyone.

Google now allows you to share saved Wi-Fi network passwords more quickly. / © AndroidPIT

The new feature was already available at system level in the first developer beta of Android Q, where you could share your password via QR codes, but in the latest version (beta 3), available for 23 smartphones of 13 different brands and released two days ago, Google added the option for sharing via text, meaning copy and paste is an option.

If you have installed Android Q Beta 3, simply go to the list of your saved Wi-Fi networks, tap on one of them and click on Share. At this point, for obvious security reasons, you will be asked to enter a PIN or use the fingerprint scanner to confirm the share. Then the QR code will appear with the password written in text format that you can copy and send to the desired person.