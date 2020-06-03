We have our first look the new Chromecast successor

Google is probably working at full speed on a new TV dongle, which is considered the successor of the Chromecast Ultra. The dongle will come with remote control and Google Assistant and will be available in three colors.

Google Chromecast already offers a streaming dongle for TV sets, which allows users to watch common streaming services or use apps on the TV. Now, the next generation of the Chromecast Ultra is supposed to be in the starting blocks and will undergo a complete rebranding.

Three colors and the Google "G" on the front: this is how the Chromecast successor is supposed to look. / © XDA Developers

XDA Developers have released exclusive material about the new TV dongle from Google. According to the report, the product runs under the code name "Sabrina" and will probably no longer be marketed under the name Chromecast, but rather in Google's smart home division Nest.

A new feature of the TV dongle is said to be a remote control. While Google's Chromecast is only operated via smartphone, the streaming device thus comes closer to competing products like Apple TV or Fire TV from Amazon, which both offer a remote control.

The new remote control of the Google Nest TV dongle comes with an Assistant button. / © XDA Developers

The published images also show the remote control including the icon for Google Assistant. The dongle itself still shows the relationship to the old Chromecast. In direct comparison, however, the new TV dongle appears much longer and comes not only in black or white, but also in a powder shade.

On the software side, Google's nest dongle will probably offer the Android TV2 or Google TV interface, which allows access to YouTube and other streaming providers. In the screenshots published by the tech portal, you can see how the interface will look like on a TV.

We know it from numerous other streaming dongles: Netflix. / © XDA Developers

Technically, everything is still open.XDA developers speculate that Google's TV dongle will support Dolby Vision and is equipped with an Amlogic-SoC, but which chip exactly will be used is still unknown.

Presumably, Google would have already presented the new TV dongle at the Google I/O, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Google has also postponed the official launch of Android 11 and the beta start indefinitely. The reason for this is the tense situation in the U.S. with accompanying protests and demonstrations against racism after the death of George Floyd.