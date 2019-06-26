An Android update is bricking the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Updates should make smartphones better. In the case of the current patch for the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE , however, they can also apparently destroy them. Mi 9 SE owners are calling for the manufacturer to react immediately.

The affected firmware has the build number MIUI 10.3.1.0 and will be delivered to the European version of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE. According to the report, imported devices with global firmware are not affected. It is also not known to what extent the update makes the Xiaomi smartphones unusable. In the Xiaomi forums and elsewhere, a lot of owners of the Mi 9 SE complain that they can't use their smartphone after the update.

If you own a Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, you should play it safe and not install the latest Android update. It is to be expected that Xiaomi will react shortly and fix the bug in the patch. In our review, the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE delivered more than solid performance. This also applies to the current flagship of the Chinese manufacturer, the Xiaomi Mi 9 without any name suffix, which has an extremely tempting price-to-performance ratio.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE runs its own MIUI. / © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi fights for his reputation

For Xiaomi, such reports are extremely inconvenient. The Chinese company is struggling at great expense to consolidate and expand its position in the difficult European market. The fact that the European version of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is now affected by the problems with the update will not help the manufacturer, which is still unknown to many people in the UK, to build up a good reputation. In general, it has recently become more and more common that updates for smartphones and their security are immensely important. If a manufacturer makes mistakes, it doesn't go down well. In the end, the good reputation that Xiaomi's hardware enjoys, especially in terms of affordable prices, helps soften the blow.

Have you ever had problems with your smartphone after the update? What were they?