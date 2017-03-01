All the smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0: old and new

Android Wear 2.0 has landed. The new version of Google's smartwatch OS brings new features and breathes new life into older smartwatches. Below you can find out which smartwatches will receive the update to Android Wear 2.0, and which new smartwatches will be launched with the new OS.

New smartwatches released with Android Wear 2.0

Google collaborated with LG to create the first two new smartwatches to showcase the OS, the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. These two smartwatches were just launched on February 10 in the US and as you might have already guessed they cater to two different audiences, the sporty and the stylish. For the full specs, check out the links below:

Tag Heuer and Casio are expected to launch new smartwatches soon. Plus, we might see more smartwatches revealed with Android Wear 2.0 at MWC 2017.

Old smartwatches being updated to Android Wear 2.0

In December 2016, Google revealed a definitive list of smartwatches that would be in line to receive the Android Wear 2.0 update. It's unlikely that all these smartwatches will receive the update at exactly the same time. The rollout starts in February and will happen gradually throughout 2017 as manufacturers prepare the OTAs, so don't expect it right away. Here's the list:

Older smartwatches, particularly those that were released in 2014, won't be getting the update. These include the Moto 360 (first generation), the Samsung Gear Live, the LG G Watch, Sony Smartwatch 3 and the very first Asus ZenWatch.

Is your smartwatch getting the update? What do you think of the new LG Watches shipping with Android Wear 2.0? Let us know in the comments below.