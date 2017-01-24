The Android smartwatch market is about to get interesting

Initially expected last autumn, the word is that Android Wear 2.0 should finally be released on February 9. Google has taken more than seven months to refine its new OS for wearables. On the occasion, Mountain View could even surprise us by unveiling two new smartwatches that have been developed in-house. This is a good way to relaunch into the smartwatch market before MWC 2017.

The new version of Android Wear is finally here

Android Wear 2.0, the mobile operating system for smart accessories, is finally going to be released. It took Google several months to review their product after the negative feedback it received from developers. Although Google had confirmed a February release to the developers to give them time to update their applications, we now know the exact launch date thanks to serial leaker Evan Blass.

Mark your calendar: Android Wear 2.0 launches on February 9th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 17 january 2017

This is great news for the Android smartwatch market, as interest in Android Wear has diminished over the last few months. Despite its high-quality hardware, as we have seen with the Asus ZenWatch 3, Android Wear hasn’t really evolved that much. The result: the models that were launched last year proved unsatisfactory and were totally eclipsed by the only smartwatches on the market to offer anything different: Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S3 with Tizen.

A new Interface and Play Store

With this second version, Android Wear has come back stronger, with a more seductive and modern appearance. The key new feature is that Android Wear 2.0 will finally integrate a Play Store in their smartwatches, offering users the possibility to download apps directly to their smartwatch without having to use a smartphone. This new feature is a great change compared to the operating systems on other smartwatches.

Other than this app store, Android Wear 2.0 has also renewed their interface with a new virtual keyboard and new backgrounds. Finally, Google has renewed their fitness tracker to compete with Samsung and provide a comparable feature for its sporty users.