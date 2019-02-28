AndroidPIT Awards: the big winners of MWC 2019!

The 2019 edition of the Mobile World Congress is coming to an end. Once again, for us, the event was intense, but we managed (we hope!) to overcome the chaos to present to you the full extent of our expertise on a daily basis! Every year, this huge mobile show brings us its share of surprises, innovations and press conferences with beautiful presentations.

After several days of intense walking (and running), we decided to list the best new products encountered during MWC 2019. We presented four awards at the event.

Before revealing the winners (I'm keeping the suspense going), it should be noted that many things marked MWC 2019. Artificial Intelligence was already one of the big stars in 2018, and the 2019 edition of the tech fair has confirmed its rise. 5G was also one of the highlights of the Barcelona event, with a network that goes far beyond the ability to communicate better and faster. Finally, flexible displays were plentiful, culminating in the first folding smartphones.

Xiaomi: best 5G smartphone of the MWC 2019

The Xiaomi Mi9 seduced us, but it was the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G that won our support. The Chinese manufacturer's first 5G smartphone offers everything you would expect from such a device in 2019. The smartphone takes the technical specs of the very good Mi MIX 3 whilst adding 5G compatibility with a price that is still as good as ever.

If some people still had doubts about Xiaomi, MWC 2019 will have answered a few critics. The Mi MIX 5G is the best 5G smartphone presented so far.

It was on Xiaomi's stand with Donovan Sung, the brand's spokesman and director of product management, that our founder and managing editor Fabien presented our trophy. Congratulations Xiaomi!

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi's strong man, was delighted with our award. / © AndroidPIT

Nokia: best innovation for MWC 2019

Nokia's PureView brand had only two devices: the 808 Pureview and the Lumia 1020. It then changed and no longer focused on large sensors and gigantic resolutions. In August 2018, HMD Global acquired the brand from Microsoft and at MWC 2019, it introduced the Nokia 9 PureView.

The Nokia 9 PureView stands out from the competition with its 5 cameras, promising a greatly improved photographic experience.

The Nokia 9 Pureview has five image sensors on the back, or six if you want to be technically accurate. In addition to the two RGB sensors and the three black and white sensors, there is also a time-of-flight camera that generates an in-depth analysis of the subject and assists the other five cameras in focusing. It is for this feature that we decided to award Nokia our AndroidPIT Award for the best camera innovation. Congratulations Nokia!

Ming Li, Senior Product Marketing Manager HMD Global, happy with our award! / © AndroidPIT

Microsoft: best non-smartphone product of MWC 2019

Microsoft has undoubtedly left its mark on this Mobile World Congress, and the HoloLens 2, its new mixed reality headset, was undoubtedly one of the most fascinating surprises at the conference. Microsoft has significantly improved on the device's predecessor.

Microsoft seems to have taken the lead in terms of immersion and comfort.

Thanks to new display technology, the HoloLens 2 partially corrects the defect of the previous model by doubling the field of view, while maintaining image quality. More comfortable and equipped with a better ToF camera, this mixed reality headset looks promising. Enough to fully deserve an AndroidPIT Award!

From left to right: Fabien Roehlinger, Michael Zawrel, Product Manager HoloLens, and Pina Meisel, press officer for Microsoft. / © AndroidPIT

Huawei: best smartphone at MWC 2019

We're finishing our list of winners with Huawei. The Chinese manufacturer more than deserves our award for the best smartphone of MWC 2019. Its first folding smartphone, named the Mate X, which we had the pleasure of hands-on testing, impressed us.

One thing is for sure, the Mate X is the best smartphone of MWC 2019.

With its undeniable wow factor, the smartphone has achieved the technological feat of not removing the gap between the two parts of the screen in folded mode. The result of three years of hard work, the Mate X offers everything you could have dreamed of from a foldable smartphone: a great screen, ease of use and a small footprint. Hats off to Huawei!

William Tian, Head of Huawei Germany, receives the award from Fabien Roehlinger. / © AndroidPIT

Do you agree with our award winner picks? Would you have chosen other smartphones instead? Let us know in the comments.