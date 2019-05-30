Anker launches lineup of first-ever Lightning audio adapters

Following the launch of its Powerline II , a USB-C to Lightning cable, Anker has revealed the first product in its lineup of Lightning audio adapters.

The Anker USB-C to Lightning Audio Adapter is fully optimized to work with Mac, iPad Pro, or Windows 10 PCs with a USB-C port. Basically, if you want to use Lightning headphones with your USB-C device, Anker has got you covered.

The dongle comes in white and is pretty small as just 5 x 0.3 x 2.3 inches. It weighs 0.8 ounces. It supports full digital and lossless audio transmission at 48KHz/24-bit. You'll also retain earphone mic and remote functions when connecting through the adapter. No software driver installation is needed, you just plug it in and away you go.

The Anker USB-C to Lightning Audio Adapter. / © Anker

The dongle is also MFi Certified and Anker says that superior durability technology, which includes 22-AWG wiring, aluminum shielding and TPE insulation means you can bend this thing 12,000 times before it shows any signs of wear and tear.

It works with Apple EarPods, Beats urBeats3, Apogee Sennheiser Ambeo Smart Headset and Pioneer Rayz, for example. The Anker USB-C to Lightning Audio Adapter to available now from Amazon for £24.99 in the UK or $29.99 in the US.

Anker is expecting to release more additions to this lineup in the coming months, so we'll keep you posted.