We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

Anker launches USB-C to Lightning Cable, undercutting Apple

Authored by: David McCourt

Anker as announced the launch of its upcoming PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable, the first of Anker’s new USB-C to Lightning cable series to receive Apple’s official MFi certification. Anker will undercut Apple on price, selling its cable for $15.99 compared to $19 Apple's official version.

Anker’s new PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable is optimized to deliver a high-speed charge to Apple devices from iPhone 8 or later. The Shenzhen-based company says iPhone owners can get up to 50 percent of battery in just 30 minutes while using a PowerPort Atom PD 1 charger. That is two and a half times faster than your stock charger.

USB C to Lightning 3
USB-C-to-Lightning, for less money. / © Anker

It also features TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) shielding, allowing it to last 12 times longer than other USB cables. Like previous PowerLine II series cables, the new USB-C-to-Lightning cables will come with a lifetime warranty.

The new 3 ft cable is available to pre-order now. Shipping in the US will start on February 20th, 2019. The PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable is not available in the UK right now, but Anker says they are coming shortly.

USB C to Lightning 4
The cable comes with a come with a lifetime warranty. / © Anker

Belkin is also releasing a USB-C to Lightning cable, but at $25 to $35, it costs more than both the Anker and Apple versions. So far, the focus of third-party USB-C-to-Lightning cables has been premium design and durability. Griffin has also announced plans for a USB-C to Lightning cable, but the shortest standard cable will cost $20 and won't ship until April or May.

What do you think? Would you buy a third-party cable to save a few dollars? Let us know.

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 5 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: