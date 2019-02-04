Anker launches USB-C to Lightning Cable, undercutting Apple
Anker as announced the launch of its upcoming PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable, the first of Anker’s new USB-C to Lightning cable series to receive Apple’s official MFi certification. Anker will undercut Apple on price, selling its cable for $15.99 compared to $19 Apple's official version.
Anker’s new PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable is optimized to deliver a high-speed charge to Apple devices from iPhone 8 or later. The Shenzhen-based company says iPhone owners can get up to 50 percent of battery in just 30 minutes while using a PowerPort Atom PD 1 charger. That is two and a half times faster than your stock charger.
It also features TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) shielding, allowing it to last 12 times longer than other USB cables. Like previous PowerLine II series cables, the new USB-C-to-Lightning cables will come with a lifetime warranty.
The new 3 ft cable is available to pre-order now. Shipping in the US will start on February 20th, 2019. The PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable is not available in the UK right now, but Anker says they are coming shortly.
Belkin is also releasing a USB-C to Lightning cable, but at $25 to $35, it costs more than both the Anker and Apple versions. So far, the focus of third-party USB-C-to-Lightning cables has been premium design and durability. Griffin has also announced plans for a USB-C to Lightning cable, but the shortest standard cable will cost $20 and won't ship until April or May.
What do you think? Would you buy a third-party cable to save a few dollars? Let us know.
No comments