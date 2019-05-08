Anker's popular GaN fast charger just got a whole lot better

Anker has unveiled the next generation of its proprietary PowerIQ fast-charging chips, the Power IQ 3.0. The new chips make the USB-C ports on Anker’s chargers and portable batteries compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, enabling them to charge virtually any USB-C device at its fastest possible speed.

The Anker PowerPort+ Atom III (two ports) is the first wall charger powered by PowerIQ 3.0. It can output a total of 60W via its USB-A and USB-C ports. Like other entries in the Atom series, it uses highly-efficient GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductors instead of silicon. This allows for a significantly reduced size compared to traditional chargers.

GaN technology means you can charge a laptop without a fat power block! / © Anker

“The fast-charging capability of mobile devices is now faster than ever thanks to USB-C, but the industry continues to get fragmented due to manufacturers choosing different fast-charging protocols for their products, which creates confusion,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “With PowerIQ 3.0, we’ve created a new generation of chargers and batteries that can communicate with all of these protocols, allowing them to identify and fast-charge any device. For the first time, consumers only need to rely on one charger to charge all of their devices fast.”

Two USB ports are included. / © Anker

The first generation of PowerIQ in 2014 changed the industry by regulating and adapting the power output from a single USB-A port depending on the device it was charging. With PowerIQ 2.0 in 2016, Anker accommodated the then-most popular fast-charging protocol: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 With PowerIQ 3.0 Anker has now moved their charging solutions one step closer to the unified future that USB-C promised when it first launched. Whether charging an iPhone, MacBook, or any Android smartphone, tablet, or computer, Anker says that it will always be able charged as fast as possible.

The evolution of Anker's PowerIQ technology. / © Anker

The Anker PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) will be available on Amazon US for $42.99 on from today and in the UK for £44.99 at the end of May. Anker said that more details on the entire lineup of PowerIQ 3.0 products will be announced in the coming weeks.

Would you buy one of these? Let us know.