Anker Soundcore Liberty Air Review: my first true wireless headphones

Until recently, I was always satisfied with wired headphones and always refused to use wireless headsets. However, this time I succumbed to temptation and tried the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air . Did they convince me? Find out in my full review!

Minimalist design and excellent comfort

Innovating the design of wireless headphones is not easy, and they all often end up looking like each other. The characteristics more or less minimalist, with few colors available (usually black or white), and a "buffer" design that sticks out of the ear.

The Liberty Air is equipped with a very practically sized case, in which you can store and carry them in total comfort in your backpack or even in your pocket. In addition, it incorporates a battery that allows you to charge the headphones each time they are placed inside and that can be recharged in turn through the micro USB port.

The case is practical and easy to carry. / © AndroidPIT

Each time it is opened, easily thanks to the light magnet, the LEDs on the front light up indicating the battery charge level. Anker ensures that the Liberty Air can reach up to 5 hours of playback time and a total of 20 hours thanks to the battery in the case. The headphones charges thanks to the small pins on the bottom of the ear buds.

A tip for newbies: the first time you remove the Liberty Air from the case, you will see a small protective plastic film on the bottom. If not removed, the headset will not be able to charge. It took me a while to figure that out, but after all, it was my first true-wireless experience.

Don't forget to remove the plastic. / © AndroidPIT

During my test, the Liberty Air proved to be very comfortable and fit perfectly in the ear. In addition, Anker has included four types of silicone tips so you can choose from sizes XS, S, M or L according to your needs.