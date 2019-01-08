Anker adds new tech to Soundcore and Nebula lines

Chinese electronics company, Anker, has launched a whole host of products at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, including new additions to its Soundcore speaker and Nebula projector ranges. There's also some interesting new charging tech.

Soundcore Liberty Air

Anker has added the new Liberty Air to its Liberty True Wireless product line. The company says that these new earbuds focus on providing a minimally intrusive frame that outputs high-quality audio and superior call quality. They feature graphene-enhanced technology, which aims to provide clearer and more detailed sound, dual-mic uplink noise cancellation and IPX 5 water protection.

The Soundcore Liberty Air true-wireless earbuds. / © Anker

Battery life is around 20 hours of playtime when factoring in the charging case (5 hours of playtime per charge), and pairing is handled automatically as soon as you remove the buds from the case.

In the US, the Liberty Air cost $79.99 and in the UK the new wireless earbuds will set you back £99.99. Both the white and black color variants are available now.

Soundcore Rave Series

Soundcore’s new line of outdoor party speakers feature high levels of audio output and

a long battery life. They’re designed to power your outdoor parties. With beat-driven lights on the front, as we’ve seen on the Flare+ speaker, the Soundcore Rave series comes in two variants.



The Soundcore Rave Series speakers. / © Anker

The Rave is a 160W audio output speaker with two 5.25-inch woofers and dual 2-inch tweeters. It comes with enough battery life for 24 hours of playtime, plus IPX4 water resistance in case it starts to pour down in the middle of your garden party.

The Rave Mini is an 80W option with dual 5.25-inch woofers and a 2-inch tweeter. It comes with 18 hours of battery life and IPX7 water resistance.

Ideal for outdoor parties. / © Anker

Anker says that both Rave Series speakers will be out in early summer 2019. The Rave will retail at $199.88 in the US and the Mini will cost $149.88. There is no official word on a UK release for these yet.

Soundcore Wakey

There’s a new alarm clock bedside system for the Soundcore line that includes a wireless charger and emits white noise for a more relaxing sleep. This all-in-one system is designed to streamline your bedroom tech needs.

The Anker Soundcore Wakey smart alarm clock. / © Anker

It features an FM frequency range of 87MHz to 108MHz, 10 Preset alarm tones, six preset white noise tones and two 5W speakers. There’s also a 200 LED display with brightness auto-adjust and 10W or 7.5W wireless fast charging speeds.

The Soundcore Wakey will available in late Spring and will cost $99.99 in the US. The price and launch date for the UK has not yet been announced, but Anker says it will be close to the US release.

10W or 7.5W wireless fast charging is very nice. / © Anker

Nebula Capsule II

We've been waiting for this one for some time, but the Nebula Capsule II will finally be out this year. The second generation of the Capsule pocket projector features a resolution of 1280 x 720 and a brightness of 200 ANSI lumens.

The Capsule II runs on Android TV 9.0 and supports more than 3,600 applications, such as Google Play, YouTube, and Hulu Plus. There is also a one-second auto-focus feature.

We have known about the Nebula Capsule II for some time. / © Anker

Sound comes courtesy of an 8W speaker with dual passive radiators. It supports USB Type-C, HDMI, USB, AUX-Out, WiFi, Bluetooth, and Chromecast. It also supports the Google Assistant for voice commands.

The will Nebula Capsule II be available for pre-order on Kickstarter initially, before launching on in June 2019. There is still no word on price yet but, as always with Kickstarter, early adopters can expect to pay slightly less than when it comes to retail.

Nebula Prizm II Pro

Also launched at CES 2010 was an affordable home theater projector in the form of a new Nebula Prizm II Pro. Unlike the former Prizm II, this new version does not have its own power supply, meaning you’ll have to plug it in.

However, the device has been upgraded with a better resolution, louder speakers, and keystone correction at (±) 40 degrees, while still retaining Android 9.0 OS capabilities.

The projector supports a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with brightness up to 200 ANSI lumens. it runs on the same OS as the Nebula Capsule II and features 5W speakers and a 5.2-inch LCD display. There is no word on price or availability yet.

PowerPort Atom PD 1

After a year of development, the world’s smallest Power Delivery wall charger has arrived. The plug uses GaN (Gallium Nitride) components, that allow the wall charger to drastically reduce inefficiencies in size and charging output. The Atom series will be Anker’s new line of slim, lightweight, PD wall chargers that are able to charge MacBooks, Nintendo Switch consoles, smartphones, and other Power Delivery devices.

GaN technology means this can charge your Macbook too. / © Tech Crunch

It offers 30W of charging power, all from a tiny 1.5-inch cube, smaller than some stock phone chargers. Big charging bricks could be a thing of the past thanks to this kind of technology, and Anker believes that in the next five years, companies will leave Silicon behind and shift to GaN.

The is out in the US this month and costs $29.99. It is not available in the UK at the moment.

What do you think about the latest products from Anker for CES 2019? Let us know which you are most looking forward to in the comments below.