Annke Nova Orion review: how much security do you get for sixty bucks?

The home security camera market is awash with new products in 2019. Companies such as Ring and Nest (now owned by Google) are leading the way. But what about the brands that are undercutting the big names on price? Can you get away with a $60/£50 Wi-Fi IP camera? Let’s find out.

What's good about the Annke Nova Orion

Picture quality is really rather decent on the Nova Orion. The 1080p HD resolution lives up to its claim, which is not always the case with these affordable IP security cameras. Especially indoors, the footage is clear and sharp. For security purposes, this is more than good enough. The smart auto-tracking is also really successful. It picks up movement well and pans the camera in the direction of whatever is happening in front of it. It’s very sensitive, so quick movements can cause frantic spinning though. It also takes the camera a second to refocus each time it moves. Still, the smart auto-tracking is still a plus for this device.

Setup is nice and easy. You simply download the app, scan a QR code on the bottom of the camera and connect to a Wi-Fi network to get everything up and running. This was much less painful than it was when I set up the Ring Stick Up Cam, for example.

The Annke Nova app, available on the Google Play Store, is certainly feature-rich. From here, you can toggle the motion tracking or off, adjust video quality (Standard, Hi-Def or Ultra HD), take pictures including a 360-degree shot, and use the built-in speakers and microphone to speak to the person on camera.

The design is quite retro and sci-fi but I like it. / © AndroidPIT

The design itself is also a plus for me. It’s more retro than some of its competition and reminds of something from Stanley Kubrick’s Space Odyssey. Aesthetics are subjective, of course, but I dig this one. You can also turn off the status LED on the front of the camera from the app. Some companies, such as Ring, don’t allow you to do this because of the ethical and general creepiness around recording someone without them knowing. You can decide for yourself if this is a pro or a con of the Annke Nova Orion.