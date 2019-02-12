Apex Legends reaches 25 million players in just one week

Just a few weeks ago, it would have been laughable to think that a new game could dethrone Fornite as the battle royale favorite. However, Apex Legends, a new title in the genre from Respawn Entertainment and EA, is making strides. In its first week, it has already passed the 25 million registered players mark .

The free-to-play Apex Legends is available on both console and PC, which can, in part, explain its explosive popularity. Just three days after the game's initial release, it had already conquered the 10 million players milestone. Unlike PUBG and Fornite, the in-game legends also have have different strengths, weaknesses and abilities, reminiscent of Blizzard's Overwatch.

Apex Legends - a surprise hit that keeps on growing. / © EA

However, the EA game seems to be growing faster than its biggest rival Fortnite, at least during this early stage. In January 2018, after the Epic Games battle royale had been on the market for around four months, the developer announced that Fortnite had 45 million registered players on console and PC. Since then, thanks to its jump to iOS and Android and the cross-platform progression features it offers, Fornite has grown to over 200 million players.

Apex Legends is not behind in that aspect either. EA is already planning a mobile release for its smash hit, which could catapult it even further. The new game has also been helped by popular streamers like Ninja, Dr Disrespect, Shroud and others, so it should come as no surprise that Respawn has organized an esports event.

See which Legends reign supreme as @drdisrespect @TSM_Myth @shroud and more face off in the first Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge. It all goes down next Tuesday, February 12th, get all the details here https://t.co/ZhJpKKmQw5 pic.twitter.com/D84lrHTtMp — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 7, 2019

Called the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge, the first event will take place today on the 12 February, and will be followed by another one next Tuesday (19 February). It will see the 48 of the biggest Twitch streamers compete live. You can watch it here.

What do you think of Apex Legends? Have you played the game already? Let us know in the comments.