Apple AirPods 3 could have Active Noise Cancellation

Only about a month ago Apple introduced the AirPods 2 , and apparently the next headphones from Apple are already in the starting blocks. Reports from China indicate that AirPods 3 could come this year with Active Noise Cancellation.

Even before the launch of AirPods 2, there were rumors that Apple would introduce new AirPods this year in both spring and autumn. They are now getting new food because, according to the report, planning between Apple and the suppliers for AirPods 3 is in full swing. Not much will change on the outside, but on the inside it will when the AirPods are finally equipped with noise reduction.

Active Noise Cancellation, or ANC for short, was reserved for many years for expensive premium headphones, especially large over-ear models. In the meantime, this popular feature, which is mainly used to filter out uniform noises such as the noise in the plane or the engine in the bus, has also spread to in-ear headphones. Particularly practical: many headphones can be adjusted so that voices are passed through so as not to miss announcements in trains or planes.

The AirPods have a large fan base. / © Apple

When are the new Apple AirPods 3 coming?

The date for the release of the new Airpods 3 has not yet been fixed. However, the Digitimes report suggests that the next version of Apple's wireless headphones shouldn't be too long in coming - this year Apple will present the AirPods with noise reduction if the information is correct.

This schedule would of course be annoying for all those who just bought AirPods 2 for a lot of money. These will not necessarily be few people, because the AirPods are still the world's most popular true wireless headphones. But the step from the first to the second generation was felt to be quite small by many fans.

How to fix a phone that won't charge properly