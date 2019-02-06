AT&T's fake 5G icon now on iPhone, too

We know very well that there is no iPhone with a 5G module and probably we will not see one for a while. However, this would seem not to bother Apple or AT&T: the two companies, in fact, are going to launch AT&T's 5G E brand with the iOS 12.2. update.

Does this ring a bell? Yes, it is not the first time that a new data network technology has been flaunted everywhere without being able to be actually used. Is 5G not yet available? Simply roll out a software update so that the new logo appears even if the device is connected to an older network.

⁦@MacRumors⁩, just updated to beta 2 of iOS 12.2, and noticed “5GE” for my data connection on the status bar. Is this new??? pic.twitter.com/eaHypVNVYo — Kyle McCown (@kylemccown) February 4, 2019

Several users have just gone wild on Twitter reporting that the new "5G E" icon has just appeared on their iPhone after installing the latest Beta version of iOS 12.2. However, the new icon is not available to everyone, but only to users in cities where AT&T's 5G Evolution network is present. In addition, it is also reported that the new logo seems to be limited to the new iPhone XR, XS and XS Max.

Just like in 2012, Apple hasn't inserted any new radio chips into its phones, so it's not physically possible to unlock a phantom 5G feature through a simple software update. It's the same iPhone with the same hardware and software on board, but with a new icon that marks a fake network connectivity.

Given the success of the 4G/LTE scam seven years ago, if Apple and AT&T were to try to do the same with 5G again, we wouldn't be surprised. However, it is disappointing that, after so many years, these shady marketing tactics are still so widespread.

What do you think of AT&T's rebranding? Is consumer outrage justified?