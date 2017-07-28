Apple is so optimistic about AR, it has created its own glasses

You're probably aware that today's big players in the world of high-tech are no longer satisfied with our current reality, as they seek to add layers to it through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Apple is no exception and has become very involved in the field - in addition to preparing its devices to support AR and VR, it's also decided to manufacture its own augmented reality glasses, like Google did with the Google Glass.

A sketch of Apple's future AR glasses. © The Verge / Apple

Although Tim Cook, the big boss of Apple, indicated that Apple was working on an AR device a while ago, it was a few months before images from the patent were released and we could be certain that this wasn't just a rumor. According to the latest sketches leaked, the device has a pretty simple design (at least, in theory): You pop the glasses on and you'll be able to see a number of useful features superimposed over what it actually there. Here's an example in a car: an iPad shows different elements of the car in detail.

You should be able to interact with AR through a tablet or smartphone. © Apple / The Verge

in theory, this is very useful (or very worrying, depending on how you look at it), but in practice, it will be fairly complicated to get this technology up to scratch and equally complicated to make it useful for users. Apple is playing a long term strategy game here, placing its pawns with ARKit since it will launch an offensive with these glasses, thus ensuring it gains a large potential user base. Is that enough to appeal to you? Although Apple remains loyal to itself, the price of these glasses won't be cheap and investing so much money in a technology that's still so new might not be the smartest move for users.

Regardless, we hope it works out. What do you think about these galsses? Do you think the idea is good? Would you buy them?