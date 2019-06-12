Apple's financial results are worse than ever, but there's still hope

Apple's difficulties in selling its products are getting worse. After discussing the decline in sales in China and India, the International Data Corporation (IDC) has drawn up a new report that sheds light on the company's problems in Europe.

Knowing that Apple device shipments have seen a clear change, of course, is not exactly surprising nowadays. However, its market share for the first four months of 2019 in Europe was not only significantly lower than the year before, but was the lowest ever.

What is surprising, however, is the advantage that Huawei still enjoys, still second in Western, Central and Eastern Europe. In practice, while Huawei's numbers grew by 66% in just 12 months, iPhone shipments decreased by 22.73% year-on-year, with a market share of less than 15% compared to 25.39% for Huawei.

The new iPhone will have the hard task of boosting Apple's sales. / © OnLeaks / CashKaro

Unfortunately, Huawei has not been doing well at all lately, which is why there is a general state of uncertainty about the entire mobile phone industry, which will make life difficult for statistical companies like IDC to predict how European (and global) sales might evolve over the course of the year. Obviously, Huawei's smartphone shipments have already begun to crash in major markets around the world, so there is definitely a good chance that Apple will regain its second place.

It is therefore unlikely that Samsung's reign at the top will end, although the company can certainly not be satisfied with its 7% decline. In fourth place, however, Xiaomi managed to become one of the emerging brands in fourth place, increasing shipments by about 33%, while the exclusive licensee of the brand Nokia, HMD Global, is in fifth place despite a decline of 32%.

Xiaomi is the most impressive producer of the first quarter of 2019. / © AndroidPIT

Meanwhile, smartphone shipments globally have declined by almost 3% compared to the first quarter of 2018, while in Europe they have declined by 3.3%.

Will Apple be able to return to second place taking advantage of the crisis at Huawei?