Apple in 'advanced talks' to buy entire Intel smartphone modem business

After an exhausting legal battle, Apple managed to reach an agreement with Qualcomm earlier this year. However, although the technology giant will buy modems from Qualcomm, it seems that it also has a second plan...

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple is in "advanced negotiations" to acquire the entirety Intel's smartphone modem business for a "modest" figure of at least $1 billion. The deal could be concluded next week and would include both patents and all Intel staff.

Apple is no stranger to this kind of thing, especially when it comes to Intel modems, as the latest iPhones used its platform. However, the transition to 5G represented a great challenge for the two companies, since the development of Intel's 5G modems has suffered considerable delays that Apple could not afford. That's why in Cupertino it was decided to sign an agreement with Qualcomm (certainly not because the two companies are friends).

Apple doesn't want to rely on Qualcomm's 5G modems alone. / © AndroidPIT

In addition, we should consider that, immediately after the news of the agreement between the two, Intel announced its withdrawal from the business of 5G modems for smartphones. As a result, Apple's acquisition of the same business suggests that it does not want to rely solely on Qualcomm, and that's good for competition.

What do you think about Apple's move?