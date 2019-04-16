Here's everything that Apple's iOS 13 will change on your iPhone

Officially, we will have to wait for the WWDC to really know all the details. Until then, rumors will be coming in regularly and it is today that a lot of new things have surfaced via the 9to5Mac site. Let's see what Apple plans to present to us next June.

The arrival of a dark mode

The first feature is, not surprisingly, a dark mode. This feature is long awaited by fans, and can also be found on Android, Google Chrome, YouTube, and if Google does it Apple wants to do it too. As a result, it will land on iOS 13 and work the same way as on MacOS. It can be activated in the system settings and all applications will also automatically adopt it (at least those that are compatible).

The dark mode is already available on some Android smartphones. / © AndroidPIT

The arrival of fast gestures

The time when you have to shake your tablet to cancel will soon be over: a gesture with three fingers will allow this on your iPad. New gestures will also be possible, allowing several elements to be selected.

The possibility to use an app several times

Apple will (finally) allow you to open the same application several times at once. You can even have different elements of the same application in two windows, which can be useful in certain circumstances. It's a little abstract, the site doesn't give a really clear explanation. In any case, moving the windows would be easy, with a simple drag and drop. Improving multitasking allows Apple to be consistent because if the iPad is supposed to "replace the computer", it must have these kinds of features that give it added value.

The Mail app will finally evolve

This application has not evolved much (or not at all?) in recent years and faced with the advancements that Google is taking (especially thanks to Inbox), Apple must react. We will, therefore, see the arrival of classification of messages by category (promotions, in particular, which will make it possible to clean up properly) as well as a "read later" option.

Gmail has been offering a filter system for a long time. / © ANDROIDPIT

Safari is evolving in favor of the desktop version of sites

You can also configure Safari to automatically open a desktop version of a website instead of having to do it manually. This feature may seem silly at first glance, but sometimes some sites/platforms reduce the options with an interface adapted for mobile.

The volume slider will be moved

It is not yet clear where it will go, but the newspaper is certain that the big volume change window will soon be a thing of the past. It's hard to complain about it, it's always in the middle of the screen, ruining the film for the viewer. Maybe Apple will take inspiration from Android and propose something more discreet, at the top or on the side.

Simplification with font installation

With iOS 13, you can more easily install the font and configure it directly from the Settings application. This doesn't really add much, after all, it's iOS' biggest criticism compared to Android: the lack of customization. You have to start somewhere, so it's a small step for Apple, a big step for.... Well, we don't know for whom, but that's just us.

Other features include

Collaborative system

Application Reminders update

Improved "Hey Siri" function

Improved multilingual appearance in the keyboard and dictation

More print settings in the app of the document you want to print

That's all we know at the moment, we'll keep you informed of any new developments as soon as we know more.