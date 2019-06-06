iOS 13: Apple enhances protection for contact info

During the presentation of iOS 13, Apple pointed out improved options for data protection and privacy. The operating system also closes a small loophole in the contacts app that many probably don't even think about. Apple has also revealed more about its 'Find My' services.

Apple's mobile operating system, iOS, forces Apps to request permissions to access various system functions and data. In iOS 13, for example, it is possible to allow an app to access location data only once. It is already the case that apps that want to see your contacts have to ask for permission. That's what well-known apps like WhatsApp do.

But in iOS 13, apps can no longer read everything in your address book even after permission has been granted, reports Tech Crunch. The note field is excluded from this. Here, users often note things that are not intended for everyone. Apps that can read the contact database can currently also access this field, posing a potential security risk.

The move is either because users often use the feature for comments not meant for the public or because users tend to use their address book as a replacement for a password manager and possibly store access codes or the like here.

iOS 13 will get many new features. / © Apple

According to Apple, most apps don't need the information from the notepad anyway, so they're not affected by the change, but you're better protected. However, should an app require access, it should be possible to grant exception permission.

Apple explains how 'Find My' works

According to Wired, Apple has also dispelled concerns about the new 'Find My' app, which makes it possible to find devices even when they are offline. Security experts quickly wondered whether this function could be misused to monitor users.

To make Find My work, Apple devices send Bluetooth signals. But they should be encrypted and have to be decrypted by a second Apple device. The second device then sends the data to the cloud to retrieve the location. The device that transmits the data to the cloud does not have to be your own. If someone carries a stolen MacBook around with them near their own iPhone, this smartphone also sends the data.

However, this means that you can only use the function if you have a second Apple device. Only this second device can read the encrypted signals. According to Apple, the company itself has no way of decrypting the location data.

Have you already tried the beta of iOS 13? What do you think of it?