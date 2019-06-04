Problems with the Apple App Store? You're not the only one!

Don't panic! Repeat, don't panic! You can continue downloading your favorite apps as soon as possible, and no, it's not your iPhone that's having problems.

If you're having trouble getting into Apple's online store to download apps, you're not the only one. Around the time of WWDC, the conference held by the Cupertino company especially for developers, the App Store becomes inaccessible for many users.

Problems are also widespread overseas! / © DownDetector.com

The App Store isn't working, how do I fix it?

Unfortunately, there is little we can do about it other than wait and hope for the best. However, this is not an essential service for the operation of your Apple devices, so there should be no problems when using them. Apple engineers are probably working on some tasty store upgrades to give you an even better experience!

