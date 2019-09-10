Apple iPhone 11 announced: finally, the cheap tricks are gone

Apple has, in the past, always done something difficult for users of one of the "cheap" iPhones, designed to convey the flair and attention of its premium smartphone users. With the successor to the bestseller, the iPhone XR , which is now simply called iPhone 11 , this group of buyers is finally brought into the limelight. What Apple is doing with the new iPhone 2019 new tricks, you can find out

The iPhone 11 hasn't changed much in terms of size, display and materials compared to the iPhone XR, which was so successful. But a glance at the back of the iPhone XR reveals that this is more than just a worthy successor to the iPhone XR. The dual camera is probably the most striking feature of the iPhone 11.

Apple iPhone 11 in all six colors / © Apple (Screenshot: AndroidPIT)

With two cameras, you can shoot more

Both sensors are able to take photos with a maximum of 12 megapixels and shoot videos in 4K with HDR at 60 fps. However, as always with Apple, pure technical data does not really play an important role, but the results and the functions count. The new second camera is an ultrawide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and an aperture of f/2.4. The normal wide-angle camera has an aperture of f/1.8. Both cameras have an optical image stabilizer. The normal wide-angle camera on the iPhone 11 also offers a modest 2X optical zoom.

Thanks to the second camera, iPhone 11 can now also recognize animals or objects in portrait mode with a chic bokeh effect.

Apple iPhone 11: with two eyes you can clearly see better / © Apple (Screenshot: AndroidPIT)

Performance at eye level with the big brother models

Of course, Apple's A13 chip is used inside. Apple says that the A13 not only beats the fastest CPU, but also in graphics performance, everything used in the Android world by a long shot. Okay, that has yet to be proven.

Of course, there are more updates: The battery, whose size Apple traditionally never mentions, is supposed to offer an increased battery life of an extra hour compared to the iPhone XR. There's also WiFi 6, wireless charging and much more. But the most exciting thing is the price because the iPhone 11 starts at $699, fifty bucks cheaper than last year's iPhone XR.

This article will be updated after the event.