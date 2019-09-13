Apple iPhone 11 vs 11 Pro vs 11 Pro Max: these are the differences

The Apple Event 2019 brought three new iPhones and a new naming scheme. As before, there is a more affordable iPhone, the main flagship and a larger Max variant. But what distinguishes the individual models, exactly? Let's take a closer look.

The differences between the three smartphone variants lie, as before, not only in the size of the display but also in technology. While the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are equipped with an OLED panel, Apple continues to rely on LCD for the cheaper iPhone 11. This measures 6.1 inches. Like last year with the iPhone XS, the iPhone 11 Pro is also slightly smaller than Apple's low-cost version, at 5.8 inches.

Two cameras on iPhone 11 / © Apple (Screenshot: AndroidPIT)

If you need more display space, you can grab the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This offers a 6.5-inch display and is, as the name suggests, the largest of the three family members. There are also not many differences in the design of these to the predecessors. Thus, all three models have a wide notch in which the technology for improved Face ID.

The number of cameras alone distinguishes the iPhone 11 from the two Pro models. The iPhone 11 has two cameras, the Pro versions have three. This is one more camera than any of last year's models.

The camera module of the iPhone 11 Pro looks just like the leaks / © Apple

The iPhone 11 comes with a 12-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens (26 mm, f/1.8) and a second camera with the same resolution and ultrawide-angle lens (13 mm, f/2.4). Both are also available on the iPhone 11 Pro and the Pro Max. A third camera with 12 megapixels and a telephoto lens (52 mm, f/2.0) is also installed on the Pro models.

Apart from the additional camera lens, Apple has also announced a new night mode. It remains to be seen how it will ultimately battle the software from Google's Pixel 3 or the Huawei P30 Pro. But at least Apple's examples on stage were impressive. Another feature, called Deep Fusion, is coming soon. With this feature, your iPhone takes nine pictures and puts them all together to create a single detailed photo. However, Apple has not yet revealed exactly when the corresponding software update will be released.

The iPhone 11 comes in six colors / © Apple (Screenshot: AndroidPIT)

All three iPhones rely on the A13 Bionic processor. It's supposed to deliver more performance and be superior to all Android smartphones, Apple says. As usual, Apple does not provide any information about the RAM or battery size. However, it is obvious that the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are superior to the cheaper iPhone 11 model here. All iPhones also have Wi-Fi 6, faster Face ID and IP68 certification.

Of course, the prices are different. The iPhone 11, available in six colours, costs $699 with 64GB of built-in storage. It costs $749 with 128GB of storage, if you need 256GB, you have to dig deeper into your pocket: $849.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 (64GB) and goes from $1,149 (256GB) up to $1,349 (512GB). The iPhone 11 Pro Max costs with 64GB already costs $1,099, $1,249 for 256GB and $1,449 for 512GB.

You can pre-order all three iPhone 11 models from September 13 at 5:00 PT. The new phones will be available in stores from September 20, 2019.