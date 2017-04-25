Leaked renders show an iPhone 8 with near bezel-less display

Shortly after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8, more and more rumors and supposed leaks about the Apple iPhone 8 are starting to emerge. The market is buzzing with the possibility that Apple might be releasing not just two, but three different models. The rumors surrounding an "anniversary" iPhone 8 are especially interesting.

The iPhone 8 anniversary model - dubbed as such because it would mark the 10th anniversary of the cult smartphone from Cupertino - seems to be at least technologically speaking taking a different route than its predecessors. Current leaks show a near bezel-less OLED display, with an integrated fingerprint sensor instead of the classic home button.

If this leak is proven to be true, it would put Apple firmly in front of one of its main rivals, Samsung. Samsung (according to some rumors) has tried to exactly do this with its latest flagship, the Galaxy S8, but failed. This would explain the awkward position of the fingerprint reader on the back of the Galaxy S8, as the edges around the display are rumored to be only 2.6 mm thin. The other two devices rumored for release have already been called the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. These models will most likely continue to rely on Apple's "conservative" design with its home button and wide edges.

Almost no borders and a fingerprint scanner under the glass? / © KK Sneak Leaks

With this design, however, the Apple engineers are setting themselves up for an extremely difficult task. Not only do they appear to be planning to build a fingerprint sensor into the display (a first for Apple), the rumored additional 3D camera and sensors will also need to be integrated into the glass and display panel as well.

There are already several interesting aspects to the design for the speaker, which would use cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology. This would allow sound to come right out of the screen's glass panel. All these issues, including the delayed under-glass sensor from Synaptics, will most likely ensure that Apple will need to move their usual September iPhone launch event to November 2017 instead.

Another rumor that has been floating around about the under-glass fingerprint sensor is that Apple might drop it completely for the iPhone 8, and instead rely solely on facial recognition. While this would be an interesting concept, it would massively complicate the functionality of features like Apple Pay.

Apple might also be experimenting a bit with its camera setup. The Dual Camera orientation might be switched from horizontal to vertical on the iPhone 8 to improve the image quality. In addition, Apple's latest smartphone might also feature a dual-lens dual camera on the front of the phone.

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy S8, it should be clear to everyone that, in order for it to remain competitive, Apple will need to step up its game. If the engineers in Cupertino do succeed in creating an iPhone with all these rumored display specs and features, it will definitely be an innovative push within the market.