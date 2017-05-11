Apple iPhone SE (2017): photo leak reveals glass back

The first 16 GB iPhone SE was first released back in March 2016 and since then has been relaunched with 32 and 128 GB storage variants. Now, it seems Apple may have the next iteration of their most affordable smartphone in the works. We could see an announcement at the firm's WWDC event, beginning June 5, but not much is known about the iPhone SE (2017) yet. The latest news is that a photo of the back of the device has been leaked.
We don't know much about the next iteration of the iPhone SE - even the name iPhone SE (2017) is unconfirmed. But the first hints are exciting, nevertheless. A Weibo user has posted a photo leak showing the back of the device. This gives us a clear idea of what to expect from the design and camera setup.
As you can see in the image, this would mark a shift for Apple from metal to a glass back. In the background, it shows that the shell is made from Ion-X Glass, which is prone to scratches, but less expensive, lighter and more flexible than sapphire glass.
Another change in design is visible with the LED flash placement. Rather than sitting beside the camera lens, it has been moved to just below it. A vertically oriented camera setup is also rumored for the iPhone 8's dual rear camera.
What do you think of the iPhone SE 2? Let us know in the comments.
Smartphones with glass backs look good, but are way too fragile.
Who else agrees?
how about asking that question in 6 months...
i think a few S8 owners will have something to say about fragility..
its Apple so..
if you drop it and break the front as well as the back.. you've been holding it the wrong way.
how many millions of cracked up devices will it take before we collectively realise the whole designer driven glass covered form over function was a really bad idea.
Rip of company just trying to put more on the price of there phones,Glass might look good at First,but it Cracks so easy and a Fingerprint magnet,Hope many people are going to end up with Broken Glass Back phones,Just wish these mobile produces would realise there just Ripping people Off using Glass,Plastic was more Durable and Cheaper to use