Apple iPhone SE (2017): photo leak reveals glass back

The first 16 GB iPhone SE was first released back in March 2016 and since then has been relaunched with 32 and 128 GB storage variants. Now, it seems Apple may have the next iteration of their most affordable smartphone in the works. We could see an announcement at the firm's WWDC event, beginning June 5, but not much is known about the iPhone SE (2017) yet. The latest news is that a photo of the back of the device has been leaked.

We don't know much about the next iteration of the iPhone SE - even the name iPhone SE (2017) is unconfirmed. But the first hints are exciting, nevertheless. A Weibo user has posted a photo leak showing the back of the device. This gives us a clear idea of what to expect from the design and camera setup.

The iPhone SE (2017) / © Weibo user 测评吧

As you can see in the image, this would mark a shift for Apple from metal to a glass back. In the background, it shows that the shell is made from Ion-X Glass, which is prone to scratches, but less expensive, lighter and more flexible than sapphire glass.

Another change in design is visible with the LED flash placement. Rather than sitting beside the camera lens, it has been moved to just below it. A vertically oriented camera setup is also rumored for the iPhone 8's dual rear camera.

