iPhone X: the tenth anniversary shows Apple's vision for perfection

Apple just unveiled its three new smartphones, and the iPhone X ("iPhone Ten") is the star of the show next to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. For the tenth anniversary of the iPhone from Cupertino, Apple is flexing its muscles with the new iPhone X.

Apple iPhone X: Price and release date

The iPhone X will be the most expensive of the three iPhones announced, and it will be available for pre-order on October 27. Delivery should begin on November 3. The colors will be silver and black, and it will cost $999 in the US.

Apple iPhone X: Display and design

With the design of the iPhone X, Apple is changing things up in a big way. The old top and bottom bezels are gone, and the more modern bezel-less design is finally here. The iPhone X's display takes up the whole front of the device, leaving a small cutout at the top for the earphone, front camera and sensors at the top. Even the home button is gone. Now you just swipe up from the bottom of the screen to go home. Apple has never changed things so radically.

Apple iPhone X / © Apple

The iPhone X weighs 174 grams and is 7.7 mm thick. It is a little bigger than the iPhone 8, but significantly smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus, bringing yet another size option to Apple customers. The housing consists of glass surfaces on the front and at the back, held together by a polished steel frame. The dual camera is vertically oriented, unlike the iPhone 8 Plus which remained horizontal.

The fingerprint sensor is no longer available on the iPhone X. Touch ID became Face ID, allowing you to unlock your phone via facial detection. A special infrared camera and some associated sensors on the front of the smartphone are responsible for this. The calculation takes place over the Bionic engine in the new processor, and the data is processed on the iPhone itself and not sent to the cloud. On the bottom sits the Lightning port, and there's no headphone jack.

Glass and metal / © Apple

Apple iPhone X: Specs and features

The OLED display of the iPhone X measures 5.8 inches diagonally, with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels, a pixel density of 458 ppi and it covers almost the entire front of the anniversary iPhones. The Super Retina display panels for the iPhone X display are from Apple's competitor Samsung, but Apple may be looking for another supplier and have LG in mind according to rumors.

The processor in the iPhone X is new. It is called the A11 and has six cores. Two fast, high-performance cores are supported by four, more efficient cores. The Apple A11 is manufactured, like the competition, with a 10 nanometer process. The internal memory of the iPhone X is 64 or 256 GB. As usual, there's no information about the battery capacity given, but it should last two hours longer than that of the iPhone 7. Also, the iPhone X supports wireless charging over the Qi standard. It's own wireless charger is called the Apple AirPower, and it should be available next year.

Apple iPhone X technical specifications Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight: 174 g Screen size: 5.8 in Screen: 2436 x 1125 pixels (458 ppi) Front camera: 7 megapixels Rear camera: 12 megapixels Flashlight: LED Internal storage: 64 GB Number of cores: 6 Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

Apple iPhone X: Camera

The iPhone X has the dual camera of the iPhone 8 Plus on board, only in a different orientation. This means two 12 MP sensors and an aperture of f / 1.8 and f / 2.4. Both the telephoto lens and the normal camera have a optical image stabilization. The camera comes with a new portrait mode that makes adjusting the lighting possible.

Both lenses on the dual camera are stabilized. / © AndroidPIT

Apple iPhone X: Software

The iPhone X comes with iOS 11. The new Apple operating system has been revised visually and now comes to us looking more fresh and modern. The notifications resemble their counterparts on Android more closely than ever. The Control Center has been redesigned by Apple, and a file explorer has been added. However, the biggest addition to iOS 11 is ARKit. Apple wants its own ecosystem, and so it's pushing forward in the AR and VR sphere. Read more about iOS 11 and ARKit here:

What do you think of the tenth anniversary iPhone so far?