Apple iPhone X vs LG G7 ThinQ: two cameras seeking redemption
The Apple iPhone X admitted defeat to the Huawei P20 Pro and its triple camera in the first round. The LG G7 ThinQ also lost in a tight battle against the Sony Xperia XZ2.
In the loser’s bracket of our Smartphone World Championship, we’re giving the losers from our first round a second chance to intervene in the fight for the camera trophy. But if they lose now, they’ll be heading home early from the tournament. So let's see who wins the battle between the Apple iPhone X and Huawei P20 Pro!
A blind test without brand preferences
In low lighting conditions, it becomes clear pretty quickly which device is performing better, since there are significant differences between the test photos. We’ll be carrying out the duels through a blind test to make sure voters will make impartial selections. We’ll be collecting votes from all are domains, which include the US/UK, Spain, Italy, and France.
Scene number one
Here’s the first picture, which you might recognize. It’s Berlin’s TV Tower, a popular symbol that’s often photographed at twilight. So which photo is your favorite?
Scene number two
The twilight’s over and night has fallen. Which of the two smartphone is better able to better reproduce the various brights?
Scene number three
The third scene features candlelight and clearly shows which of the two smartphone cameras best understands how to play the game with tricky light, especially when it comes to image noise and the reproduction of details. Choose your favorite!
Thanks for participating!
