Apple iPhone X vs LG G7 ThinQ: two cameras seeking redemption

The Apple iPhone X admitted defeat to the Huawei P20 Pro and its triple camera in the first round. The LG G7 ThinQ also lost in a tight battle against the Sony Xperia XZ2.

I would like to protect myself from ransomware for free. Do you agree? 50 50 1928 participants

In the loser’s bracket of our Smartphone World Championship, we’re giving the losers from our first round a second chance to intervene in the fight for the camera trophy. But if they lose now, they’ll be heading home early from the tournament. So let's see who wins the battle between the Apple iPhone X and Huawei P20 Pro!

A blind test without brand preferences

In low lighting conditions, it becomes clear pretty quickly which device is performing better, since there are significant differences between the test photos. We’ll be carrying out the duels through a blind test to make sure voters will make impartial selections. We’ll be collecting votes from all are domains, which include the US/UK, Spain, Italy, and France.

Scene number one

Here’s the first picture, which you might recognize. It’s Berlin’s TV Tower, a popular symbol that’s often photographed at twilight. So which photo is your favorite?

Which picture is better? Picture 1E

Picture 1F (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Scene number two

The twilight’s over and night has fallen. Which of the two smartphone is better able to better reproduce the various brights?

Which picture is better? Picture 2E

Picture 2F (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Scene number three

The third scene features candlelight and clearly shows which of the two smartphone cameras best understands how to play the game with tricky light, especially when it comes to image noise and the reproduction of details. Choose your favorite!

Which picture is better? Picture 3E

Picture 3F (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Thanks for participating!