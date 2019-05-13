The 2019 iPhone continues to reveal its secrets

iPhone are among the most anticipated smartphones of the year and it seems that Apple is playing big this time. Sales of his iPhone last year were lower than expected, it will try to catch up, and the latest rumors show us an aspect of this strategy.

Apple should offer (at least) 3 devices this year: the iPhone 11 and 11 Max for the high-end and an iPhone XR2 that would be a little less premium. Of course, these names have not been confirmed but we will keep them in this article to keep things simple. For those who like to know the details, they are respectively the code names D43, D44 and N104.

The two iPhone 11s will go one step further and place a third camera in the back. It is an ultra wide angle, as we can see in some competitors. You've probably seen in the newspapers recently that this has already been uploaded to a photo, showing a "bump" on an iPhone photo module. The new XR will be equipped with a dual camera in a configuration similar to that of the iPhone XS. 3D features are expected by augmented reality fans

Will there really be a design difference? / Editing: AndroidPIT

On the component side, Apple will of course offer its new A13 chip that would come out of its test phase, mass production would start this month, and Apple also offers a little something extra: it is inspired by the competition and plans to offer reverse charging, a reverse wireless charging system that allows you to use your smartphone to charge other devices. It is obvious that Apple is referring to AirPods here, it is unlikely that it will allow to charge a competing device such as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

As far as design is concerned, we don't expect any changes other than this "bump" that is so much talked about on the Internet. However, a Bloomberg source said the device will be half a millimeter thicker.

We will have to wait until next September to really know all the details.