Apple says no to bloatware even on watchOS

Apple has decided to allow Watch owners to uninstall even their own applications. This function, which is now available on watchOS 6, will allow you to delete unused apps even if they are pre-installed in the watch by the company itself. Congratulations!

Often on these pages you have been able to read guides about the various methods that we Android users must use to get rid of the apps preinstalled in modern smartphones. How many times have we complained that Facebook apps are pre-installed on some Samsung or Huawei devices?

In many cases these apps and many proprietary solutions of the various manufacturers (such as custom apps for gallery, calendar, mail, etc. ...) can not even be removed, continuing to be in fact always visible and difficult to avoid using your phone every day.

Samsung smartphones come with all the Facebook apps preinstalled! / © AndroidPIT

Apple, on its iPhone and iPad, allows for several years the removal of most of its apps allowing you to actually replace virtually every single predefined app with a third-party solution. I recently explained to you how you can make your iPhone 100% Google.

An iPhone with Google apps only? Possible... or almost! / © AndroidPIT

Starting with watchOS 6, coming this fall, supported Apple watch owners will enjoy the same super power!

In watchOS 6 you just need to keep your finger on the icon of an app for a few seconds to make it appear on a self-explanatory red "X" (just like the apps you download) and then remove the system apps such as Remote, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch and Apple's app for the ECG. This will allow you to avoid duplication when using third-party apps to replace Apple services.

What do you think of this way of acting by Apple? Should Android manufacturers take their cue?