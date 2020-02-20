Apple takes action against book revealing its trade secrets

A recently published book by a former Apple employee provides exciting insights into Apple's business. The Californian company is anything but enthusiastic about the publication and is now taking legal action against the publication. What secrets does Apple want to protect?

German newspaper Die Zeit reported about Apple's efforts to have an already published book taken off the market. The book entitled "App Store Confidential" was written by Tom Sadowski and provides insights into Apple's App Store business. The author was responsible for the App Store in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland until November last year.

The blurb of the book reads promisingly (translated from German):

"This book gives an insightful and entertaining look into the world of the App Economy from someone who knows their way around. Tom Sadowski was initially responsible for iTunes marketing for ten years, followed by the app business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland [...] Exciting insights into the world of the app economy, valuable tips for app developers and a glimpse into the future of a billion-dollar business with unimaginable growth rates."

For Apple fans, app developers and competitors, this book seems to be an excellent way to gain unprecedented insights into Apple's most successful business alongside the iPhone. Apple doesn't really like that idea. The US company is now taking action against the publication of the book with the help of its lawyers. According to the report, Apple is calling on Murmann Verlag to recall all book copies already in circulation and to destroy all book manuscripts. According to media reports, a cease-and-desist declaration was enclosed. The publisher and author wants to take action against Apple's claim.

Die Zeit asked Apple for a statement. The company said: "Apple has long promoted a free press and supports authors of all kinds, but the author has violated his employment contract."

Trade secrets of considerable economic value to Apple had been disclosed. You can still buy the book at Amazon - as a Kindle edition or paperback. Should Apple prevail, the book will probably disappear from the market. If you want to have an insight into Apple's App Store business, you can still strike now. The book costs €11.99 in the e-book version and €18 as a paperback. Apple's unwanted marketing measure will probably drive up the sales of the books enormously. We have bought a copy and will tell you what "secrets" the former Apple employee reveals in his field report once we've had a chance to read it.

Die Zeit has produced a podcast episode on the subject. You can listen to it via SoundCloud. Unfortunately, the conversation is in German though.

