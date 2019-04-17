Is Apple about to bring back the Home button?

The new X-Series iPhones are great, but many Apple fans miss one thing: the Home button. That was the constant in iPhone design until the iPhone 8 , and now it's gone - but maybe not for long...

According to a report from Asia, Apple plans to bring the Home button back for a new iPhone. The company from Cupertino will not be overshadowed by the design of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, but will present a direct successor to the iPhone 8.

Whether it will be called the iPhone 9 or something else is still a mystery. According to an unspecified source, however, one thing should be certain: Apple will keep the round home button below the display alive. This would make the gesture control used in the current iPhones obsolete if it were not offered in parallel to the Home button.

The iPhone 8 still came in the classic iPhone design with Home Button. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

How much will the successor to the iPhone 8 cost?

The source claims to even know the price of the new iPhone. The iPhone 9 (let's call it that for now) with 128 GB of storage space will cost $649. The iPhone 8 currently costs between $600 and $850. That would represent a rounding down in the price range at Apple, if one excludes the iPhone 7, which is also still offered. With a price starting at $449 for the version with a 4.7-inch display and 32 GB of storage, the 7th iPhone is even cheaper, but even older. If the source is right, the introduction of the successor to the Apple iPhone 8 will take place in March 2020.

As always with such rumors, especially when they look so far into the future, their truthfulness is difficult to verify. But since Apple has still not presented a successor to the iPhone SE, it would be quite conceivable if Tim Cook wanted to offer fans of the classic look - and the low prices - something fresh with a new iPhone with a Home button.

Would you be happy if Apple brought back the Home button?