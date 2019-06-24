Samsung bills Apple for failing to meet iPhone OLED order agreement

While one of the big names in technology suffers from difficult geopolitical conditions, others fight because of unfulfilled promises. Samsung and Apple had an agreement, and it was not respected. Should Apple cough up, as requested by Samsung?

The American and Korean giants had agreed that Samsung would supply OLED screens on the condition that the number of screen orders reached 100 million per year. As you know, Apple's sales have not been very strong and this figure has not been hit. In short: Apple has not sold enough iPhones, and Samsung is not about to miss out as a result.

Samsung, what about the Galaxy Fold? / © Arcansel/Shutterstock

The amount Apple is required to pay up is 100 billion won, which is approximately $86 million. The most interesting thing about all this, as ETNews explains, is that Apple will probably not pay this amount. It will get itself out of this situation by signing contracts to buy more OLED panels, for MacBooks, iPads and future smartphones, and the like.

Let's not forget either that Apple had no hesitation in attacking its rival to complain about certain screens that had manufacturing problems.

What do you think of Apple's attitude? Let us know.