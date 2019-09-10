Apple Watch Series 5: a smartwatch updates without revolution

The Apple Watch could not stay away from the stage of the keynote! The Series 5 is official and already available for purchase. But what's the Cupertino team proposing here?

Do not expect a completely new device but rather an update of the previous generation, the Apple Watch Series 4. The Apple Watch Series 5 was introduced on stage by Stan Ng with a video. Apple is now focusing on what it calls the main feature: an Always-On Retina display.

Apple Watch Series 5 introduces Always-On Display

With this feature, you can always have access to the time, visible from any angle. Simply move your wrist up and down to lower or lower the brightness. A series of integrated sensors working together allow the new smartwatch to offer 18 hours of battery life.

Always-on display and SOS service internationally / © Apple (Screenshot: AndroidPIT)

The new Apple Watch Series 5 integrates a compass to control altitude, latitude and longitude during physical activity, outdoors. Data is available in a new dedicated app. The Apple smartwatch also offers a dedicated security feature, an SOS service that consists of an international emergency call in more than 150 countries. To activate it, simply press and release the side button.

New Apple Watch Series 5 can be pre-ordered today

Apple Watch Series 5 offers customizable straps / © Apple (Screenshot: AndroidPIT)

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes in both titanium and ceramic. as several rumors had announced. The stainless steel model is now available in black. Apple Watch Series 5 comes in Nike and Hermés versions too. Needless to say, the Apple team has updated the customizable straps to suit the tastes of different users.

It will be possible to order the new Apple Watch Series 5 from today at a starting price of $399 for the GPS model and $499 for the GPS+LTE model. Shipping will begin on September 20.