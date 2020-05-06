Apple's WWDC 2020 is happening on June 22, virtually and for free

Better late than never, as the show must go on. Apple's delayed WWDC 2020 conference will definitely happen this coming June 22, 2020. It has been confirmed in an announcement by Apple that it will host its annual developer conference in the virtual realm in the middle of this year.

Unlike IFA 2020, this event might not see the physical presence of humans, but the upside would be the fees - there are none. Simply put, WWDC 2020 is free for developers, where previous editions required them to fork out $1,600 to participate, and even then assuming they are lucky enough to be selected by Cupertino.

"We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event." said Phil Schiller, Apple's vice president of marketing, in a statement.

It is only logical that Apple had to revise its program considering the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. WWDC conferences and workshops were notorious for their strict confidentiality agreements for participating developers. If you would like to know all about WWDC 2020, then developers are invited to download the Apple Developer app from the App Store.

The company is also kickstarting a challenge for students, where it will provide an opportunity for the next generation of innovative thinkers to transform their ideas into reality via the Swift Student Challenge, where they will have to use Swift Playgrounds (a learning application) to create an interactive scene for an experience that lasts within a three-minute time frame.

No product announcements in sight

Google I/O, Facebook F8, Microsoft Build, and Apple's WWDC are not mainstream events for the masses, as their main purpose is to bring together like-minded third-party developers and Apple engineers for knowledge exchange.

Hence, we are unlikely to see any product announcements. Apple has recently made a slew of new products official with a hardware refresh of its MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, and Mac Mini. It is far more likely that Apple's latest major software updates for iPhone (iOS), iPad (iPadOS), Mac (macOS), Apple TV (tvOS), and Apple Watch (watchOS) will be on the agenda.

The new version of iOS could benefit from selected interface changes that will interest many: current rumors speak of a new home screen design alongside support for mobile widgets, a list of all installed applications, and an iPad-inspired layout that is suitable for multi-tasking.

Maybe we will get a more detailed overview of Apple's API for contact tracing and how this feature can be integrated into the iOS interface as well as a possible release date. As a reminder, the keynote often takes place on the first day of the event, although Apple has not yet communicated a schedule at the time of publication. Stay tuned!