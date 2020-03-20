Entertainment guide: the best apps, games, and services to fight boredom

At the moment, we are forced to stay at home and avoid social contact as much as possible. But such 'house arrest' can also be quite entertaining. Here you will find the best gaming apps for young and old, solo or multiplayer, streaming services in comparison, and podcast recommendations.

Stream movies and TV shows: all providers at a glance

Streaming providers such as Netflix, Apple+, or Disney+ will probably experience unprecedented access numbers in these times. In spring we usually spend more time outside than binge-watching TV. In times of voluntary house arrest, streaming behavior will probably develop quite differently in spring 2020 and it is expected that Amazon, Netflix, and Co. will record more new subscribers than ever before. But which service is the best?

Keeping an overview when streaming movies and series is not that easy. In addition to the now established services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, new services such as Apple's streaming service Apple+ and Disney have been added to the mix.

In our detailed streaming articles we have listed the advantages and disadvantages, prices and offers of all major streaming providers for you:

Fun smartphone gaming on Android and iOS

If you don't really want to spend your time on the couch in a meaningful but highly entertaining way, you will find plenty of mobile games for Android smartphones in the Google Play Store. Due to numerous genres such as platformers, strategy games, shooters or racing games, it is very easy to lose the overview. To save you the trouble of having to find out the entertainment value of mobile games yourself, we have tested many good games listed and linked them directly for downloading. Browse through the different categories, play alone or in multiplayer mode with friends, and pass the time with mobile gaming.

Entertainment and education for youngsters

The current situation is forcing society to its knees and children into the house. Especially for parents, it is difficult these days to get a job done and look after a child at the same time. Above all, the dear little ones are supposed to learn something during the compulsory educational break instead of playing all day long. In our overview, you will find our top favorites and (limited) free educational offers and games for smartphones and tablets.

Fill your ears with entertaining podcasts

Open your ears and listen! Podcasts are an ideal pastime, especially if you live alone and follow the recommendations to avoid social contact as much as possible. In the coming weeks, we want to regularly recommend a wide variety of podcast services on various topics. So switch on, lean back, and listen:

If working out is your idea of entertainment...

... then we would also like to take this opportunity to present our home workout guide including apps, YouTube channels, and other healthy tips. Depending on your perspective, sport is also entertaining, right?