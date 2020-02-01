5 new apps and games you should check out this week

Every week we browse the new products in the Google Play Store and go on a pearl search. Five of the most interesting titles will be presented to you in this weekly overview. This time there's a preview of Microsoft's game streaming, a big update of its VPN service from Proton, and a replacement for a feature Google took away from us by a cool Android developer.

According to WindowsCentral , the MOGA clip linked above for attaching the smartphone to the Xbox controller is considered the best.

You can play Xbox games on your Android smartphone or tablet via the Xbox game streaming app. It won't matter whether you are on Wi-Fi or using a mobile phone network; for the latter, however, a contract with a fat data volume is recommended. You can stream games like Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves in console-quality from the cloud via Project xCloud (Preview). Or you stream games from your own Xbox One via Xbox console streaming (also preview).

For more than a year now, official information about Microsoft's game streaming on Xbox has also been circulating. Now it becomes more concrete and tangible. The corresponding app ended up in the Play Store. However, first you have to follow a few steps:

AppNotifier

Notice it yet? Google has stopped notifying us about app updates from the Play Store. So do you still want to stay up to date on what your apps can do better after the updates? Or why an app suddenly looks completely different or crashes more often? AppNotifier brings back the functionality and informs you when an app has been updated.

Byte - creativity first

Byte is the spiritual successor of the video clip service Vine. Create and share endlessly looping six-second clips with your buddies. The service has just started and is having great difficulty coping with the rush. Check with the creators for any waiting times that may occur.

ProtonVPN - Secure and Free VPN

ProtonVPN was completely redesigned. The new app now supports a different VPN standard (OpenVPN) and has been internally kernel-renovated. Proton has therefore uploaded the app to the Play Store under a new name and address. Users of the old app have to throw it away and replace it with this one. Your old login data will of course still work.

The Swiss ProtonVPN prides itself on being "the only free VPN app that respects your privacy and is safe to use". The creators claim not to read your browser history, not to infiltrate displayed advertising, not to forward your data to third parties and not to limit your data volume.

The free version is functionally limited. You have fewer countries, less speed and can only connect with one device per account. The Pro version is active for seven days free of charge, so you can judge for yourself whether it is worthwhile for you.

ProtonVPN has no data volume limit. / © AndroidPIT

Slingsters

Remember Cut The Rope? The mobile puzzle game was a huge hit and now we're starting to see some copycat games. But that doesn't mean that they are all bad. One of the best, new out this week, is Slingsters. This 2D puzzle game requires players to embark on an exciting adventure and slingshot cute monsters back into their boxes to move to each new level. The physics-based gameplay is really well executed and the game has a good level of challenge to it. It's definitely one to have a closer look at this week.