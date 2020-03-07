The 5 best new apps to have a look at this week

Thanks to the help of our community, this week we have a list of applications that have just been released on the Google Play Store. We hope this little list will help you get better organized, surf the net, or take your mind off things in these complicated times where everything seems to be a concern.

Mi Browser The choice of web browser on our smartphones is rarely a question we ask ourselves. As users, we tend to default to the browser we are used to using on our computer or at the office. It's a matter of familiarity, especially if you only know how to use one search engine or have an account on a Gmail or Yahoo! email service. However, there are applications such as Mi Browser which are very fast and complete. Mi Browser allows you to surf the web and offers interesting features such as downloading videos from social media, an instant translation service that is more complete than its competitors or a voice search mode. This last feature is particularly suited to a smartphone which is a product whose main function was to allow talking and listening (we tend to forget that, it seems to me). The Mi Browser app is very clean. / © MobiFlip You can download this app on the Google Play Store: Mi Browser. Dragon Raja More and more arcade games are being played on smartphones, and developers have to be more ingenious in order to place their products on a market that is saturated. Created using the Unreal Engine 4, Dragon Raja uses an impressive graphic arsenal to deliver a unique game. This adventure uses a collision physics simulation system and optical motion capture technology that will amaze you. Immerse yourself in a gigantic universe composed of very diverse landscapes (Siberia, Tokyo, etc.) that accompanies an interactive game offering a realism of combat quite bluffing for a game for smartphones. Dragon Raja offers dozens of game modes as well as a career system that immerses you in the battle between the Dragon Lord and Hybrids (humans with superpowers). Take control of your destiny and fight in a system of fierce real-time battles.

You can download this game on the Google Play Store: Dragon Raja. You can download this game on the Apple App Store: Dragon Raja. Isoland 3: Dust of the Universe You're alone on an island and you have to find clues to get out of it. The scenario is known. It has been used in films, series, TV shows, and advertising slogans. The concept is taken up by Isoland 3, which appeals to your curiosity and cunning. Developed by the firm CottonGame, which has created its own graphic trademark and its own 'Indie' universe, this game invites you to search for clues and to act in order to solve a puzzle. Isoland takes up here the disenchanted universe of the brand's games such as Caca adventure. For Cotton Game, this type of offbeat universe is a real necessity to counter the mainstream games.