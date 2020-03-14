The best 5 new apps to download this week

Thanks to the help of our community, this week we have a list of applications that have just been released on the Google Play Store. We hope this small and varied list will help you make the most of your smartphone, entertain yourself, or discover a new free messaging app.

Who hasn't played Scrabble?! This game has been around for more than 70 years and is the classic family game that you play with your parents or grandmother. Everyone knows the rules by heart so I won't dwell on them. On the other hand, this application offers a multitude of features such as playing duo games or testing your level with one of the four-speed modes. Scrabble GO allows you to play with your friends and family on Facebook, but above all, it offers new challenges: anagrams, chasing words that keep moving or even timed duo scrabble games. There's even a training mode and a stats tracking system to help you progress.

We are constantly researching and testing instant messaging applications for you on Android. This has allowed us to confirm that the issue of data security has become the main concern of users despite the success of major market platforms such as WhatsApp or TikTok. The Session application offers a messaging system built on a unique network of servers managed by users distributed around the world. The challenge, like that of the new generation of private messengers, is to operate without a central server in order to guarantee private routing protocols. We have written about it extensively, and you can read that review at the link below.

You can download Scrabble GO from the Google Play Store.

You can download Scrabble GO from the Apple App Store.

One Shade

Managing its notifications can sometimes be a headache or something really restrictive. They can appear simultaneously on the screen, clash with each other, disrupt video viewing, etc. Traditionally, notifications appear through a drop-down menu of notifications. The One Shade application solves this problem by offering a modern and customizable version to make your life easier. This application offers some pretty interesting customization features: color customization, Android 10 inspired notification map themes, useful icons, thematic bundles, etc.

The One Shade app. / © Google Play Store

You can download One Shade from the Google Play Store.

D Notes (BETA)

Note-taking applications have become indispensable elements in our daily lives. This explains why there are so many products of this nature at the moment. D Notes stands out from the crowd by offering a rather nice graphical interface and a more intuitive way of working than its competitors. Choose from the many customization options and turn a routine activity into a note-taking experience. You'll be able to enjoy widgets, cool reminders, and a handy feature to export notes to .text playback format. The great new feature in this version is that you can attach photos, larger archives and save your notes in audio mode. With the modification of the backup system, you will be able to transform your annotations into a real management system of your daily life.

The D Notes (BETA) app. / © APKPure.com

You can download D Notes (BETA) from the Google Play Store.

Sushi Factory - Slide Puzzle

Puzzle applications are always looking to stand out from the crowd. Sushi Factory offers a nice sushi-themed graphical interface as well as an easy to play a one-handed game (very practical). Even I am not the target audience for this type of game, I recognize that the graphics with its 70 small characters and its customizable restaurant interior with many possible combinations will appeal to some people and even to a young audience. Immerse yourself in this sushi universe and use little chefs with special skills. Mostly solve puzzles to collect sushi recipes and have fun improving your cooking skills.