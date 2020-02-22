The best 5 apps worth checking out this week

We're back once again to present you with the best five new applications released this week. There's an improved app for the Office suite, a logic game in the form of a puzzle in a psychedelic universe, a battle game with acrobatics, another classic game and, finally, a learning app for general education subjects.

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more This new application brings together the Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps, with the added bonus of new features that make office use even easier and more powerful on a smartphone. Useful for both professional and private use, the Office application has been developed to be the ideal app to work with. Here is, as an example, are some of the things you'll be able to do if you the Office pack on a smartphone: Quickly create PDF files from photos or Word, Excel or PowerPoint documents

Transfer files between your smartphone and computer, with the ability to share them also on other mobile devices nearby

Signing PDFs with a fingerprint

Convert a photo from a spreadsheet to an Excel spreadsheet

Simply select images from your smartphone for a PowerPoint presentation

You can download this app from the Google Play Store: Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint. I LOVE HUE TOO This game offers you a psychedelic journey through color, light, and form. This idea comes from the developers of the color puzzle game I LOVE HUE. More than 900 puzzles are to be solved in this logic game with a mystical and minimalist design. Have fun getting lost in this universe and test your skills in Daily Diving.

You can download this game from the Google Play Store: I LOVE HUE TOO. Alley Follow the path and explore a mysterious labyrinth. The objective of this game is to take as many steps as possible to increase your score. To stay alive along the way, you will have to avoid the many traps that will stand in your way. Collect souvenirs like shields, and memorize them well to increase the effectiveness of each element. During each game, you will be able to dress up in 29 different outfits and discover secret scenes while picking up the dandelion. In the bonus level, you will be able to fly to the skies and collect as many stars as possible.

You can download this game from the Google Play Store: Alley. Socratic by Google This learning application, optimized by Google AI, accompanies you in your schoolwork for high school and university levels. Ask your questions to Socratic and the application will find the best answers online, helping you in your learning. Socratic knows most of the subjects in secondary school subjects such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, biology, chemistry, physics, history, and literature. The advantages of this application: Use your voice or camera to connect to online resources and find answers to every problem

Find videos explaining a topic step by step to follow at your own pace

Visual explanations designed by teachers and experts for each subject area to clarify things A learning application optimized by Google AI. / © Image CaptureSocratic Google Play You can download this app from the Google Play Store: Socratic by Google. Kick-Flight Kick-Flight is a game that will make you fly through the air and in which you will engage in fierce battles. Have fun throwing your character who will do acrobatics, and try out different tactics to end up victorious. The correct use of kickers and teamwork should lead you to victory. The high-quality animated 3D graphics should make you forget you're playing on your smartphone. Improve your own skills and become the best!