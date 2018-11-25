5 new apps worth your time this week
It is not always easy to discover new applications in the Play Store, so we are used to offering you our selection every week. Once again, this weekend, our community and our editors are offering you 5 applications that have appeared in recent weeks on the Play Store.
Sticker Maker
Stickers popularity has never been higher than it is today. They have huge in Japan on messaging apps such as LINE for years, and now the west is getting into the craze too. We've seen stickers come to WhatsApp recently and now, thanks to a new app, you can create your own. You can make stickers from pictures of your pets and friends and create packs for use of WhatsApp. Get snapping and start creating your own stickers today.
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
This game comes from the famous company SEGA but as you can imagine, it is not an old game ported to Android. As its name suggests, this is a football game (soccer, for our American readers) in which you are in charge: it is up to you to make decisions ranging from the choice of player recruitment to the strategies to be adopted. The game is fun but its price is not the lowest: it costs a tenner.
Wish List
Many of us use - when possible - the Facebook social network to remember birthdays. This network has shown its limits, and it is perhaps interesting to choose an alternative and this is exactly what "Wish List", an app presented on our forum, offers. The app does what is expected of it: it records the birthdays of your contacts and will send you a reminder on D-Day, all without advertising and with a pleasant interface.
One Line - Curve Drawing
Here again, we have a game that looks very simple in theory but becomes a real headache when you put it into practice. The objective of the game is simply to connect the different points of the board with a chalk, but be careful, you have to do everything in one movement. In other words, you must strategically choose the route to follow in order to avoid having to remove the chalk from the board. In short, this is a game that will make children and adults think.
Super Supermarket
This is a rather original game. You probably guessed it with the name: the story takes place in a supermarket where you shop as quickly as possible. The supermarket doors open and, at the controls of your shopping cart (which you can customize), you must take as many things as possible while avoiding everything that can get in your way (especially other customers with their shopping carts). If you like competition, you will appreciate the different ranking systems based on the score.
