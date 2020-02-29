The best 5 new apps to download this week

Thanks to the help of our community, this week we're offering you a list of apps that have just appeared on the Google Play Store. We hope that this will allow you to discover new apps and take your mind off things in your free time.

Who has ever had difficulty taking group photos with family and friends? You managed to get everyone together and suddenly... a passerby is there to ruin the shot! Or you can manage to take a selfie but not everyone appears in the picture. SayCheese - Remote Camera is the ideal solution for these situations! It helps you to use two phones (one serves as a remote shutter and the other as a remote camera) simultaneously to take pictures and videos. You will be able to control the phone remotely from the other phone. No need to be connected to the internet, just manage a camera remotely. This application will be useful during your travels for your selfies and other family photos. You can even set the timer so you don't really miss anything.

The absolutely ridiculous physique of the fighters can confuse here. It's obviously light-years away from the profiles of the fighters in the famous fighting games. I don't know why, but I had a great time playing this not so ridiculous little fighting game after all. This game even offers four game modes (real, crazy, football, trap) where you can let off steam by completing more than 35 different missions and participating in five main leagues. The controls are very easy to pick up, making it easy to manage more than 35 free atypical characters. I grew up playing classic fighting games, but I still don't know why I couldn't stop laughing during the fights of these hilarious characters in action.

Traffic jams. Who hasn't experienced this unpleasant experience either at the wheel or as a passenger? Traffix 3D avoids helps to avoid this stress in an intelligent and playful way by offering a traffic management simulation game. You'll learn how to get out of a traffic jam. This application takes you from city to city, from New York to Rome, Berlin, Palermo or Seoul. You must then find keys and unlock classic cars from their garages. Like Traffix Premium, it's all about avoiding accidents, so if you have one accident, you'll have to restart the level. You will move to the next level when you have managed to bring a number of cars to your destination without having had any accidents. Learn how to manage your temper, better respect pedestrians and fellow drivers. Have patience and be careful!

You can download this game from the Google Play Store: Traffix 3D.

Opera News Lite

The question of mobile data is an issue for all smartphone users. Opera News Lite is one of the least data-intensive news applications since it is less than 1MB. Yet it provides news services in the form of rich, personalized, timely and diverse content. You can even choose your own personalized information flow thanks to robust AI technology and secure management of your personal data. So stay up to date with the latest news according to your interests. Personally, I find this application very complete and reactive for sports news, football in particular.

The Opera News Lite app is great for news. / © AndroidPIT

You can download this app on the Google Play Store: Opera News Lite.

PotatoNotes

The use of digital notes is already so much a part of our lives that a whole generation doesn't know what a Post-it note is. This application helps you get better organized on a daily basis thanks to its main features: online synchronization and backup, customization of themes, use of filters to search and sort your notes, etc. Sometimes it can be difficult to find your way around even with numeric notes, so PotatoNotes can be very useful to you. The application is also present in open source. Propose changes, open problems and clone the code at the GitHub page.

PotatoNotes is a new way to take notes on your smartphone. / © PotatoProject

You can download this app on the Google Play Store page: PotatoNotes.

What new applications have you discovered recently? Feel free to share them with us. Have a good Saturday!