The best new iOS and Android apps this week

A new week is coming to an end and with it a new month spent working from home for the editors of AndroidPIT. To end this month in beauty and start again in June, we propose you a list of the new applications released this week.

My honorable mention for this application week goes to Fortnite. The application is nothing new, but thanks to a partnership with OnePlus announced this week, Fortnite mobile runs at 90 FPS on the 90Hz screens of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro exclusively. I can't wait for this exclusive to end so that other manufacturers can benefit from it and the general fluidity of mobile gaming can be brought up to speed. Let's now take a look at this week's selection of our five new apps for iOS and Android.

Action Blocks, an application of widgets made by Google

This week, Google released Action Blocks, an accessibility and productivity application that allows you to create shortcuts on your home screen and automate certain tasks. This allows you to create a variety of widgets that appear as tiles on your home screen.

Each widget is linked to a Google Assistant command that you can set up as you wish. Call a contact, launch a music track on Spotify, a YouTube video, set an alarm clock,... You choose the action of your choice and it will be directly executed by your smartphone by clicking on the widget to which it is linked.

The interface is very simple and fluid, it's a shame that the widgets are quite ugly visually. You can customize them with the icons of your choice (or imported images). Tiles can be resized and moved at will on the home screen, just like your applications. It's also a way to stop having to explain 30 times to your grandparents how to call you on WhatsApp or check their email.

Google's Action Blocks application allows you to create widgets easily. / © AndroidPIT

You can download the Action Blocks application for free via the Google Play Store.

Dead by Daylight, the mobile port of the hit horror game

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer survival game originally released on PC and consoles in which you play as one of four survivors who must escape a mad killer. Concretely, you are placed in a closed area and pursued by another player who plays the killer. The goal is to move around the map without getting caught and repair a series of generators to access the exit of the area and survive to win the game. You must use discretion, cooperation, and reflexes to get out of it.

The mobile porting of this game is quite successful, even if I found the graphics (even on "high" mode) quite poor. The game is also full of micro-transactions to unlock new characters, skills (semi-RPG mechanics), and appearances. The controls are not the most ergonomic. In short, it's a fun multiplayer horror game to play with friends, nothing more.

The graphics of the mobile game Dead by Daylight are not transcendent. / © AndroidPIT

You can download the Dead by Daylight mobile game for free (in-app purchases) via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Volume Styles, to customize your volume control animations

Volume Styles is an application to customize your Android interface. Concretely, you can change the volume control animations. Some of them are not free. But most of them are free like those that allow you to have the animations of iOS or any other Android overlay on your smartphone.

If you have a Samsung smartphone but prefer dynamic volume animations like MIUI 12's wave effects, you can apply them to your device. The other customization settings are a real gas factory but the interface remains globally well readable.

The Volume Styles application allows you to have the volume animations of iOS and most Android overlayers (ColorOS, OxygenOS, OneUI,...). / © AndroidPIT

You can download the Volume Styles application for free (in-app purchases) via the Google Play Store.

DLS 20, a FIFA on mobile, for better or for worse

Dream League Soccer or DLS 20 is a soccer game that essentially uses the recipe of the FIFA Ultimate Team. Basically, it's about creating your club and recruiting your favorite players thanks to the virtual money earned by winning matches and moving up in the higher divisions. But as in FUT, the money in the game is not all virtual. It's a veritable nest of micro-transactions like, where you can buy players or virtual currency to spend in "packs" that are nothing more than loot boxes offering random rewards to speed up your progress.

Every FIFA regular knows these mechanics and if you don't give in to them, DLS 20 remains a good soccer game on mobile. The controls are quite complete and responsive. The graphics are good and the animations are fluid. You can play against the AI but also in multiplayer to lose to 12-year-old kids who broke the overdraft authorization on their parents' credit card to buy all the best players.

In short, it's FUT but on mobile, for better (gameplay, team management) and for worse (integrated shopping and pay-to-win mechanics).

The DLS 20 mobile game is a good port of FUT on smartphone with a lot of micro-transactions. / © AndroidPIT

You can download the DLS 20 application for free (in-app purchases) via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Dolby On, an active noise-reduction dictation machine

Remember Bose's false promise to apply active noise reduction to your voice with its Headphones 700? Dolby On is an application with the same ambition, but puts it into practice with a little more success.

It's a basic voice recorder but the interest is its many "post-prod" (that's a big word) features, at least for editing the recordings. So you have an ambient noise reduction feature that works pretty well as long as it's consistent noise. But you can also change a lot of EQ settings, audio filters, animations to go with your sound, and even crop to make precise cuts. I will continue to use it for some interviews. But given the huge range of features, this app looks like it was designed for freestylers who want to record a mixtape on their smartphone.

The Dolby On application is an active noise-reduction dictation machine. / © AndroidPIT

You can download the Dolby On application for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

What do you think of this selection? Have you already had a chance to test some of the applications on this list? What would be your apps of the week? Share your opinions in the comments!