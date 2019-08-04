5 new apps worth a good look this week

Our community and I have selected five apps and games for you from the many new one published in the Google Play Store . As it is not easy to find the gems on Google's app store, so we hope that this selection will help you find what you are looking for.

Share To Computer is an application that allows you to share text, images or any file between your devices (phones, computers, tablets...) by QR code or from your browser. The application does not require a Wi-Fi connection or Internet access. It's open-source, free and without advertising. Share To Computer was created by a young member of the XDA team and shines in its simplicity and practicality.

Pavilion: Touch Edition is a game of puzzles and exploration that plunges you into a strange world where you are left to yourself, without tutorials or explanations. You must then guide a character through a universe that combines reality and fantasy. This puzzle game offers pretty graphics and has received many awards since it is has been available on iOS since 2017. Unfortunately, Pavilion: Touch Edition has a price since it will cost you a couple of bucks to play it.

You can download this app on the Play Store.

Pocket Plants: Focus

If you are one of those people who are addicted to their smartphone, then Pocket Plants: Focus may help you detoxify yourself, as it is an application that wants to help reduce your connection by spending time away from your smartphone. The more time you spend away from your device, the more water you save to grow plants.

Pocket Plants: Focus is a good time management tool. © AndroidPIT

You can download this app on the Play Store.

Bear With Me

Bear With Me, the episodic point-and-click adventure game series inspired by film noir, is back with a new episode. Bear With Me: The Complete Collection, a compilation of the entire adventure game series and its prequel episode The Lost Robots, is now available on Android. For those who don't know it yet, the story is simple. The game features a young boy, Flint and Ted.E.Bear, a jaded teddy bear and detective, who came to life through the power of imagination. You must explore places reminiscent of the film noir genre, solve puzzles, and interview the city's citizens to find clues.