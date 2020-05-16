The best new apps this week on Android and iOS

Our traditional weekly selection of Android and iOS apps once again mixes all genres. We've found apps to keep you entertained, take your mind off things, and even customize your smartphone. Here are the five best new apps of the week.

Bing Wallpapers

Users of the Bing search engine will recognize the wallpapers offered by this application. It offers a collection of beautiful images presented on the Bing home page over the past 10 years. This collection of images will give your smartphone beautiful wallpapers and you'll have a wide variety of choices every day as the application is updated daily. I tried the app and I really liked the filter option that allows you to choose the type of color, category, and locations you want to see.

The new Bing Wallpapers app. / © Microsoft Corporation

You can download Bing Wallpapers for free from the Google Play Store.

Photo Map

Photo storage is an issue that has become more important for users with the development of clouds and other priced options. Photo Map is a free option for up to 500 photos that bets on the security and privacy of your personal data. Here, your photos are only cached locally, no communication with the home server, no analysis. This application will certainly appeal to people who really care about their private data. The purchase of the version offers unlimited photos for storage on your local device and up to 20,000 photos for the cloud. Finally, it offers interesting filter options.