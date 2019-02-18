ARCHOS is bringing four new mid-range phones to MWC 2019

We often talk to you about Huawei, Samsung, Apple and other tech giants, but it should not be forgotten that some smaller manufacturers are also present on the market. This is the case of Archos, a company that will come to the MWC to present four new smartphones.

A breath of fresh air

At the end of last year, Archos did not show a very pleasing turnover. The numbers are down, and the manufacturer has to find a solution. Maybe that's what its going to present to us at the MWC in Barcelona this year. it will go there with four new smartphones: the Oxygen 57, Oxygen 63, Oxygen 68XL and Archos Diamond.

According to Archos, each of the Oxygen models has its own specialty. The 57 has a "large screen in an ultra-compact housing", the 63 has "power for less than 130 euros", and the 68XL represents "comfort in the XL format". The nature of the embedded chips is unknown, but it will be a choice of 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (expandable via a microSD card), and 3 or 4 GB of RAM.

Here is one of the new models (with a notch, as you can see). © ARCHOS

The battery capacity ranges from 2,800 mAh to 5,000 mAh, "for good endurance for those who fear a lack of battery life". The fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack will, of course, be included. The Archos Oxygen 57 will cost 99 euros (around $110), the 63 will cost 129 euros (around $145) and the 68XL will cost 149 euros(around $170).

A Diamond with better technology

The new Diamond smartphone is a more flagship smartphone. The fingerprint reader is integrated directly into the 6.39-inch AMOLED screen (19.5:9 format), the definition is in FHD+ (1080x2340). Archos explains that it is possible to play Fortnite with the device, but with the MediaTek Helio P70 chip inside, it will probably not be with optimal graphics. All of this is supported by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and if you want more space you can use a microSD card up to a 1 TB.

Introducing the new ARCHOS Diamond. ARCHOS

For the rest, we find a dual camera in the back (Sony IMX 499 16 megapixel and a 1.8 + Samsung 5E9 5 megapixels). At the front, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The device "almost instantly recognizes people, places and objects". Note that it is also compatible with 5G and NFC, but for Bluetooth, you will have to be satisfied with 4.2.

On the battery side, we have a capacity of 3,400 mAh which can be charged "in just 90 minutes" by USB-C, or opt for wireless charging. The device will be in stores from May 2019 for a price of 299 euros (around $340).

Finally, the good news is, all four of these devices will launch with Android Pie. This avoids waiting for a possible update.

