Are missing Google apps really a deal-breaker for you?

AppGallery instead of the Google Play Store, TomTom instead of Google Maps... Huawei and Honor are moving beyond Google services and are cultivating their own ecosystem in a hurry. The Huawei P40 Pro is proof that the Chinese will be confident even without Google. But how does this self-confidence come across to you? Would you still spend your money on this unusual user experience?

Huawei has officially unveiled this year's top models P40 and P40 Pro. They offer exactly as much high-end hardware as one would expect for a purchase price of €799 or €999. The big, though expected, catch: Google apps and services are missing on Huawei's new Android phones.

But it's not like with iPhones that you would just go to the App Store (for Huawei, this means the AppGallery) and download and use Google Calendar or Maps. If only it were that simple. The amputation is profound, after all, many apps known from the Google Play Store are deeply intertwined with Google services and developer interfaces. Even the notification system runs entirely via Google Cloud Services (Firebase, for professionals).

Ride-sharing apps like Emmy will not work (for the time being) without the Google Maps API. / © AndroidPIT

So it will probably be weeks, if not months, before developers have adapted their apps for the new Huawei Mobile Services. After all, Huawei is luring app developers with...

A large user base Welcome money A greater share of app sales

Enter, the AppGallery. The gap should, therefore, close quickly as well as attract new players. Of course, the whole thing depends on a very significant factor.

Huawei must maintain its market share

Huawei does not offer too much hope itself in this respect. Looking at yesterday's news about allegedly declining smartphone parts orders, Huawei has little ambition for smartphones:

And if Huawei's userbase should actually shrink in the face of reduced production, an important incentive for app developers would fall away - and the problem would get worse. To anticipate exactly this danger today, we are asking you a very simple question...